Download Lagu MP3 Heal The World Via Vallen, Video YouTube

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Heal The World Via Vallen, Video YouTube Via Vallen.

Lagu Heal The World Cover dinyanyikan Via Vallen.

Lagu Heal The World ditulis dan dipopulerkan Michael Jackson.

Video Klip Lagu Heal The World Cover Via Vallen dirilis di YouTube April 2020.

Lirik Lagu Heal The World Cover Via Vallen

There's a place in your heart

And I know that it is love

And this place could be much

Brighter than tomorrow

And if you really try

You'll find there's no need to cry

In this place you'll feel

There's no hurt or sorrow

There are ways to get there

If you care enough for the living

Make a little space

Make a better place

Heal the world

Make it a better place

For you and for me

And the entire human race

There are people dying

If you care enough for the living

Make it a better place

For you and for me

If you want to know why

There's love that cannot lie

Love is strong

It only cares of joyful giving

If we try we shall see

In this bliss we cannot feel

Fear of dread

We stop existing and start living

The it feels that always

Love's enough for us growing

So make a better world

Make a better place

Heal the world

Make it a better place

For you and for me

And the entire human race

There are people dying

If you care enough for the living

Make a better place for you and for me

And the dream we were conceived in

Will reveal a joyful face

And the world we once believed in

Will shine again in grace

Then why do we keep strangling life

Wound this earth, crucify its soul

Though it's plain to see

This world is heavenly

Be god's glow

We could fly so high

Let our spirits never die

In my heart I feel you are all my brothers

Create a world with no fear

Together we cry happy tears

See the nations turn their swords into plowshares

We could really get there

If you cared enough for the living

Make a little space

To make a better place

Heal the world

Make it a better place

For you and for me

And the entire human race

There are people dying

If you care enough for the living

Make a better place for you and for me

There are people dying

If you care enough for the living

Make a better place for you and for me

You and for me