TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Lebih dari Egoku Mawar De Jongh Versi Inggris, Video YouTube.

Lagu Lebih dari Egoku Mawar De Jongh Versi Inggris.

Lagu Lebih dari Egoku Mawar De Jongh Versi Inggris dicover Emma Heesters.

Video klip Lagu Lebih dari Egoku Mawar De Jongh Versi Inggris telah dirilis di YouTube April 2020.

Lirik Lagu Lebih dari Egoku Mawar De Jongh Versi Inggris

it is hard for me

to look you in the eyes

but know that i will not give up

yes for you i’ll always fight

it hurts me so much

to hold back what i feel

but there’s nothing I wouldn’t do

I will do everything for you

I apologize even though I know you were wrong

and i know that you’re moving on so I sing this song

because you mean so much

so very much

more than everything that I have

i’m forgetting the mistakes that you haven’t yet made

and forgive you even ifI know you won’t do the same

because for me oh

yeah you mean so much

more than my ego



