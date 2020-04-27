Lagu Emma Heesters

Download Lebih dari Egoku Mawar De Jongh Versi Inggris

Download Lagu Lebih dari Egoku Mawar De Jongh Versi Inggris, Video YouTube Emma Heesters

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Lebih dari Egoku Mawar De Jongh Versi Inggris, Video YouTube.

Lagu Lebih dari Egoku Mawar De Jongh Versi Inggris.

Lagu Lebih dari Egoku Mawar De Jongh Versi Inggris dicover Emma Heesters.

Video klip Lagu Lebih dari Egoku Mawar De Jongh Versi Inggris telah dirilis di YouTube April 2020.

Lirik Lagu Lebih dari Egoku Mawar De Jongh Versi Inggris

it is hard for me
to look you in the eyes
but know that i will not give up
yes for you i’ll always fight

it hurts me so much
to hold back what i feel
but there’s nothing I wouldn’t do
I will do everything for you

I apologize even though I know you were wrong
and i know that you’re moving on so I sing this song
because you mean so much
so very much
more than everything that I have

i’m forgetting the mistakes that you haven’t yet made
and forgive you even ifI know you won’t do the same
because for me oh
yeah you mean so much
more than my ego

it is hard for me
to look you in the eyes
but know that i will not give up
yes for you i’ll always fight

it hurts me so much
to hold back what i feel
but there’s nothing I wouldn’t do
I will do everything for you

I apologize even though I know you were wrong
and i know that you’re moving on so I sing this song
because you mean so much
so very much
more than everything that I have

i’m forgetting the mistakes that you haven’t yet made
and forgive you even ifI know you won’t do the same
because for me oh
yeah you mean so much
more than my ego

I apologize even though I know you were wrong
and i know that you’re moving on so I sing this song
because you mean so much
so very much
more than everything that I have

i’m forgetting the mistakes that you haven’t yet made
and forgive you even ifI know you won’t do the same
because for me oh
yeah you mean so much
more than my ego

Lagu Lebih dari Egoku Mawar De Jongh Versi Inggris
Download Lagu Lebih dari Egoku Mawar De Jongh Vers
Lagu Emma Heesters
Penulis: taryono
Editor: taryono
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
