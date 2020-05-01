Film Barat

Download Film Fantasy Island (Sub Indo), Nonton Film Maggie Q dan Michael Pena

Cara download film Fantasy Island dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam gudang movie terpopuler Tahun 2020.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh film Fantasy Island atau download film Fantasy Island dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam gudang movie terpopuler Tahun 2020.

Termasuk, cara nonton film lewat streaming Fantasy Island di ponsel, diperankan oleh Maggie Q dan Michael Pena.

Bagaimana sinopsis film streaming Fantasy Island?          

Download Film Dolittle (Sub Indo), Nonton Film Robert Downey Jr dan Emma Thompson

Download Film The Call of the Wild (Sub Indo), Nonton Film Karen Gillan dan Harrison Ford

Download Lagu Sholawat MP3 Haddad Alwi, Video Youtube Annabiy Shollu Alaih

Download Lagu Sholawat MP3 Haddad Alwi, Video Youtube Asma-ul Husna

Film Fantasy Island adalah film horor-thiller asal Amerika Serikat, yang telah dirilis pada 14 Februari 2020.

Film Fantasy Island merupakan hasil garapan sutradara Jeff Wadlow.

Selain itu, Jeff Wadlow juga menjadi penulis naskah film Fantasy Island bersama Jillian Jacobs dan Christopher Roach. (

Sebagai informasi, film Fantasy Island merupakan film adaptasi dari serial TV yang tayang di ABC pada 1977-1984, dengan tambahan genre horor di dalamnya.

Acara ini berlangsung selama tujuh musim, dengan total 152 episode, serta dua film asli yang dibuat untuk TV.

Untuk itu, film Fantasy Island yang akan tayang pada 2020 akan menandai pertama kalinya acara tersebut diangkat ke layar lebar.

Trailer film produksi Columbia Pictures dan Blumhouse Productions ini telah rilis pada 11 November 2019, di kanal YouTube Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
Fantasy Island
download film
Michael Pena
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Film Barat
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Viral Video Pasutri Asal Rusia Ngamen Sambil Bawa Bayi di Pasar, untuk Kebutuhan Hidup
Viral Video Pasutri Asal Rusia Ngamen Sambil Bawa Bayi di Pasar, untuk Kebutuhan Hidup
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan