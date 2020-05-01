Film Barat
Download Film Fantasy Island (Sub Indo), Nonton Film Maggie Q dan Michael Pena
Cara download film Fantasy Island dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam gudang movie terpopuler Tahun 2020.
Termasuk, cara nonton film lewat streaming Fantasy Island di ponsel, diperankan oleh Maggie Q dan Michael Pena.
Bagaimana sinopsis film streaming Fantasy Island?
Film Fantasy Island adalah film horor-thiller asal Amerika Serikat, yang telah dirilis pada 14 Februari 2020.
Film Fantasy Island merupakan hasil garapan sutradara Jeff Wadlow.
Selain itu, Jeff Wadlow juga menjadi penulis naskah film Fantasy Island bersama Jillian Jacobs dan Christopher Roach. (
Sebagai informasi, film Fantasy Island merupakan film adaptasi dari serial TV yang tayang di ABC pada 1977-1984, dengan tambahan genre horor di dalamnya.
Acara ini berlangsung selama tujuh musim, dengan total 152 episode, serta dua film asli yang dibuat untuk TV.
Untuk itu, film Fantasy Island yang akan tayang pada 2020 akan menandai pertama kalinya acara tersebut diangkat ke layar lebar.
Trailer film produksi Columbia Pictures dan Blumhouse Productions ini telah rilis pada 11 November 2019, di kanal YouTube Sony Pictures Entertainment.
