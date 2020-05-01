Download Film The Call of the Wild (Sub Indo), Nonton Film Karen Gillan dan Harrison Ford

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh film The Call of the Wild atau download film The Call of the Wild dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam gudang movie terpopuler Tahun 2020.

Termasuk, cara nonton film lewat streaming The Call of the Wild di ponsel, diperankan oleh Karen Gillan dan Harrison Ford.

Bagaimana sinopsis film streaming The Call of the Wild?

The Call of the Wild adalah film petualangan, drama, dan keluarga asal Amerika Serikat, yang dirilis pertama kali pada Jumat (21/2/2020).

Film The Call of the Wild merupakan hasil garapan sutradarai Chris Sanders dan pembuatan narasi cerita film atau skenario ditulis oleh Michael Green.

Film ini diperankan oleh artis papan atas Hollywood seperti Karen Gillan, Harrison Ford, Cara Gee, dan masih banyak pemeran lainnya.

Berdurasi 1 jam 40 menit. Film The Call of the Wild menghabiskan dana sebesar 120 hingga 125 juta dolar AS.

Film The Call Of the Wild diproduksi oleh 20th Century Fox Film Corporation dan 3 Arts Entertainment, diproduseri oleh Erwin Stoff.

Selain itu, film ini adalah hasil diadaptasi dari novel Jack London 1903 dengan nama yang sama dan adaptasi film 1953 Twentieth Century Pictures sebelumnya.

Sebelumnya, trailer film The Call Of the Wild telah rilis di YouTube 20th Century Fox, 20 November 2019.