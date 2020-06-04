Lagu Korea
Download Lagu Can’t You See Me MP3 TXT, Video Musik Terpopuler YouTube 2020
cara unduh atau download lagu Can’t You See Me dinyanyikan TXT, simak lirik lagu Can’t You See Me dan video klip Can’t You See Me
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Unduh atau download lagu Can’t You See Me dinyanyikan TXT dalam MP3 lagu Korea terpopuler 2020.
Simak juga lirik lagu Can’t You See Me dan video klip Can’t You See Me dalam artikel ini.
Boyband besutan Big Hit Entertainmen, TXT resmi merilis sebuah album bertajuk The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY.
Dalam album itu terdapat pula lagu yang berjudul Can’t You See Me yang dirilis pada Senin (18/5/2020).
Berikut lirik lagu Can’t You See Me - TXT
I’m yours, You were mine Secrets of the world
That eternal promise was like magic
Our Scintilla bloomed underneath the starlight
Now see them burn in fire
Turned into ruins, our memories into ashes
Together together
We forever forever, you know
Our promised something something
You turn your back when the fire is burning
Crumbled sand castle, who’s a liar
Dancing fire at the end of the world
Can’t you hear it? My voice searching for you
Once again I’m left alone
“Save me”
Can’t you see me?
Like on that magical day, say “Believe me”
My heart incinerated, come and feel me feel me
Oh can’t you see me?
My friends don’t understand me, no
Can’t you see me?
Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore
Friends don’t understand me anymore more
Can’t you see me?
Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore
Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore
