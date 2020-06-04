Download Lagu Can’t You See Me MP3 TXT, Video Musik Terpopuler YouTube 2020

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Unduh atau download lagu Can’t You See Me dinyanyikan TXT dalam MP3 lagu Korea terpopuler 2020.

Simak juga lirik lagu Can’t You See Me dan video klip Can’t You See Me dalam artikel ini.

Boyband besutan Big Hit Entertainmen, TXT resmi merilis sebuah album bertajuk The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY.

Dalam album itu terdapat pula lagu yang berjudul Can’t You See Me yang dirilis pada Senin (18/5/2020).

Berikut lirik lagu Can’t You See Me - TXT

I’m yours, You were mine Secrets of the world

That eternal promise was like magic

Our Scintilla bloomed underneath the starlight

Now see them burn in fire

Turned into ruins, our memories into ashes

Together together

We forever forever, you know

Our promised something something

You turn your back when the fire is burning

Crumbled sand castle, who’s a liar

Dancing fire at the end of the world

Can’t you hear it? My voice searching for you

Once again I’m left alone

“Save me”

Can’t you see me?

Like on that magical day, say “Believe me”

My heart incinerated, come and feel me feel me

Oh can’t you see me?

My friends don’t understand me, no

Can’t you see me?

Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore

Friends don’t understand me anymore more

Can’t you see me?

Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore

Friends don’t understand me understand me anymore