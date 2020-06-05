Film Barat

Nonton Film Fast and Furious 4 (Sub Indo) Download Film Michelle Rodriguez

Cara download film Fast and Furious 4 subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), nonton film Michelle Rodriguez.

zoom-inlihat foto Nonton Film Fast and Furious 4 (Sub Indo) Download Film Michelle Rodriguez
Pinterest.se
Ilustrasi - Nonton Film Fast and Furious 4 Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo) Download Film Michelle Rodriguez. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download film Fast and Furious 4, dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub indo).

Termasuk, cara nonton film via streaming Fast and Furious 4 di ponsel, diperankan oleh Michelle Rodriguez.

Bagaimana sinopsis Fast and Furious 4?

Fast and Furious 4 merupakan sebuah film Amerika Serikat yang dirilis pada tahun 2009.

Film Fast and Furious 4 digarap oleh sutradarai Justin Lin dan diproduseri Vin Diesel bersama Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell,

Sementara untuk penulisan Fast and Furious 4 dikerjakan oleh Chris Morgan.

Film Fast and Furious 4 dirilis pertama kali pada 3 April 2009, dengan durasi 107 Menit

Di mana menampilkan sejumlah aktor dan aktris kenamaan di antaranya seperti Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster dan lain-lain.

Film Fast and Furious 4 menghabiskan total anggaran pembuatan film sebesar $85 Juta, namun mampu meraup pendapatan kotor senilai $363,164,265.

Berikut, sinopsis Fast and Furious 4.

Film Fast and Furious 4 bercerita masih meceritakan kelanjutan kisah pada film sebelumnya.

Tribunlampung.co.id
Editor: wakos reza gautama
Editor: wakos reza gautama
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
