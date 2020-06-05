Film Barat
Nonton Film Fast and Furious 4 (Sub Indo) Download Film Michelle Rodriguez
Cara download film Fast and Furious 4 subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), nonton film Michelle Rodriguez.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download film Fast and Furious 4, dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub indo).
Termasuk, cara nonton film via streaming Fast and Furious 4 di ponsel, diperankan oleh Michelle Rodriguez.
Bagaimana sinopsis Fast and Furious 4?
Fast and Furious 4 merupakan sebuah film Amerika Serikat yang dirilis pada tahun 2009.
Film Fast and Furious 4 digarap oleh sutradarai Justin Lin dan diproduseri Vin Diesel bersama Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell,
Sementara untuk penulisan Fast and Furious 4 dikerjakan oleh Chris Morgan.
Film Fast and Furious 4 dirilis pertama kali pada 3 April 2009, dengan durasi 107 Menit
Di mana menampilkan sejumlah aktor dan aktris kenamaan di antaranya seperti Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster dan lain-lain.
Film Fast and Furious 4 menghabiskan total anggaran pembuatan film sebesar $85 Juta, namun mampu meraup pendapatan kotor senilai $363,164,265.
Berikut, sinopsis Fast and Furious 4.
Film Fast and Furious 4 bercerita masih meceritakan kelanjutan kisah pada film sebelumnya.
|Nonton Film The Da Vinci Code (Sub Indo), Download Film Tom Hanks
|Nonton Film Star Wars (Sub Indo), Download Film Carrie Fisher
|Nonton Film 'Maleficent' Sub Indo
|Nonton Film Interstellar Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo), Download Film Matthew Mcconaughey
|Nonton Film The Mummy (Sub Indo), Download Film Tom Cruise