Ilustrasi. Nonton Film The Lord of The Rings Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo), Download Film Elijah Wood.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Ini cara unduh film atau cara download film The Lord of The Rings: The Return of The King dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).

Termasuk, cara nonton film lewat streaming The Lord of The Rings: The Return of The King di ponsel.

Para pemain film The Lord of The Rings: The Return of The King di antaranya Elijah Wood dan Ian McKellen.

Bagaimana sinopsis film The Lord of The Rings: The Return of The King?

Film The Lord of The Rings: The Return of The King menjadi film ketiga dari trilogi Lord of The Rings, yang diangkat dari novel dengan judul sama karya, J R R Tolkien.

Film The Lord of The Rings: The Return of The King rilis pada 17 Desember 2003 dan disutradarai oleh Peter Jackson.

Naskah filmnya sendiri ditulis oleh Fran Walsh bersama Philippa Boyens, dan Peter Jackson.

Film berdurasi 201 menit ini diproduksi di bawah naungan studio New Line Cinema.

Selain itu, film The Lord of The Rings: The Return of The King dibintangi oleh Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Andy Serkis, Viggo Mortensen, dan masih banyak lagi.

The Lord of The Rings: The Return of The King berhasil memenangkah 11 penghargaan piala Oscar.