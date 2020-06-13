Download Lagu Mother Earth MP3 Alffy Rev, Video Klip Mother Earth Lagu Terpopuler 2020

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Mother Earth dinyanyikan Alffy Rev dalam MP3 lagu terpopuler 2020.

Simak juga lirik lagu Mother Earth dan video klip Mother Earth dalam artikel ini.

Lagu berjudul Mother Earth dipopulerkan oleh Alffy Rev bersama Kaye.

Berikut lirik lagu Mother Earth - Alffy Rev

If the forest was your birthplace

And the mountain was your castle

Now, those all were gone

If your friends were all around

And your beloved always close to you

Now, they all were gone

Maybe you’ll get down

Maybe you’ll get hurt

Maybe no destiny to fight to be the light

Maybe you’ll get down

Maybe you’ll get hurt

Mother Earth will guide you to find the true colors

To heal a million smiles

To heal a million smiles

Mother Earth will guide you to find the true colors

To heal a million smiles

To heal a million smiles