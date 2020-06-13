Download Lagu Mother Earth MP3 Alffy Rev, Video Klip Mother Earth Lagu Terpopuler 2020

Lagu Alffy Rev
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Mother Earth dinyanyikan Alffy Rev dalam MP3 lagu terpopuler 2020.
Simak juga lirik lagu Mother Earth dan video klip Mother Earth dalam artikel ini.
Lagu berjudul Mother Earth dipopulerkan oleh Alffy Rev bersama Kaye.
Berikut lirik lagu Mother Earth - Alffy Rev
If the forest was your birthplace
And the mountain was your castle
Now, those all were gone
If your friends were all around
And your beloved always close to you
Now, they all were gone
Maybe you’ll get down
Maybe you’ll get hurt
Maybe no destiny to fight to be the light
Maybe you’ll get down
Maybe you’ll get hurt
Mother Earth will guide you to find the true colors
To heal a million smiles
To heal a million smiles
Mother Earth will guide you to find the true colors
To heal a million smiles
To heal a million smiles