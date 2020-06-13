Lagu Alffy Rev

Download Lagu Mother Earth MP3 Alffy Rev, Video Klip Mother Earth Lagu Terpopuler 2020

cara unduh atau download lagu Mother Earth dinyanyikan Alffy Rev, simak lirik lagu Mother Earth dan video klip Mother Earth

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Mother Earth dinyanyikan Alffy Rev dalam MP3 lagu terpopuler 2020.

Simak juga lirik lagu Mother Earth dan video klip Mother Earth dalam artikel ini.

Lagu berjudul Mother Earth dipopulerkan oleh Alffy Rev bersama Kaye.

Berikut lirik lagu Mother Earth - Alffy Rev

If the forest was your birthplace
And the mountain was your castle
Now, those all were gone

If your friends were all around
And your beloved always close to you
Now, they all were gone

Maybe you’ll get down
Maybe you’ll get hurt
Maybe no destiny to fight to be the light

Maybe you’ll get down
Maybe you’ll get hurt
Mother Earth will guide you to find the true colors
To heal a million smiles

To heal a million smiles
Mother Earth will guide you to find the true colors
To heal a million smiles

To heal a million smiles

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
Download Lagu Mother Earth MP3 Alffy Rev
Video Klip Mother Earth
Lagu Alffy Rev
Berita Terkait :#Lagu Alffy Rev
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Pengakuan Bocah 15 Tahun Korban Oknum Guru Cabul yang Potret Foto Bugil 25 Gadis Akui Takut Nolak
Pengakuan Bocah 15 Tahun Korban Oknum Guru Cabul yang Potret Foto Bugil 25 Gadis Akui Takut Nolak
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan