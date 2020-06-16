Download Film War for the Planet of the Apes Sub Indo, Streaming Film Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Ini cara unduh film atau cara download film War for the Planet of the Apes dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).

Termasuk, cara nonton film lewat streaming War for the Planet of the Apes di ponsel.

Para pemain film War for the Planet of the Apes di antaranya Andy Serkis dan Woody Harrelson.

Bagaimana sinopsis film War for the Planet of the Apes?

War for the Planet of the Apes adalah sebuah film fiksi, yang dirilis pada tahun 2017.

Film War for the Planet of the Apes merupakan film series ketiga dalam Planet of the Apes.

Film War for the Planet of the Apes dibintangi oleh Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Karin Konoval, Judy Greer dan Terry Notary.

Berbeda dengan film sebelumnya, film War for the Planet of the Apes ini bercerita tentang perang panjang antara kera dan manusia untuk menjadi pempimpin dunia.

Disutradarai oleh Matt Reeves dan ditulis oleh dirinya dan Mark Bomback.

Film War for Planet of the Apes ini tayang pertama kali di Amerika Serikat pada 14 Juli 2017.