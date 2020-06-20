Nonton Film Korea The Gangster The Cop The Devil (Sub Indo), Download Film Ma Dong-seok

Film Korea

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, cara download film The Gangster The Cop The Devil dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).

Termasuk, cara nonton film Korea lewat streaming The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil di ponsel, diperankan oleh Ma Dong-seok dan Kim Mu-yeol.

Bagaimana sinopsis film streaming The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil?

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil adalah film aksi dan petualangan asal Korea Selatan, yang dirilis pada tahun 2019.

Film The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil disutradarai oleh Lee Won Tae.

Selain itu, dirinya juga bertindak sebagai penulis naskah.

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil memiliki judul asli Akinjeon.

Film bergenre aksi ini digarap oleh sinematografer Park Se Seung.

Sementara itu, produsernya adalah Seo Kang Ho dan Jang Won Suk.

Film yang berdurasi 110 menit ini didistribusikan oleh Kiwi Media Group.

Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
