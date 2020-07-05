Download Lagu Via Vallen MP3 How You Like That versi Dangdut Koplo dan Lirik Terjemahan

Download How You Like That BlackPink versi koplo yang dibawakan Via Vallen.

Berikut lirik lagu How You Like That lengkap dengan terjemahannya seperti yang dicover Via Vallen:

How You Like That - BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK in your area

Boran deushi muneojeosseo
Badageul ttulko jeo jihalkkaji
Ot kkeutjarak japgettago
Jeo nopi du soneul ppeodeobwado

Dashi kamkamhan igose Light up the sky
Ni du nuneul bomyeo I'll kiss you goodbye
Shilkeot biuseora kkoljoeunikka
Ije neohi hana dul set

Ha how you like that?
You gon' like that that that that that
That that that that
How you like that? (Barabim barabum bumbum)
How you like that that that that that
That that that that

Now look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
How you like that
Now look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
How you like that

Your girl need it all and that's a hundred
Baek gae junge baek nae mokseul weonhae
Karma come and get some
Ttakajiman eojjeol su eopjana
What's up, I'm right back
Bangaswereul cock back
Plain Jane get hijacket
Don't like me? Then tell me how you like that, like that

Tags
How You Like That Via Vallen
How You Like That Blackpink
Download MP3 lagu Via Vallen
How You Like That terjemahan
