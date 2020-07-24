Download Lagu Beautiful We Are MP3 Alffy Rev ft Hanin Dhiya, Video Klip Beautiful We Are

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Beautiful We Are dinyanyikan Alffy Rev ft Hanin Dhiya dalam MP3 lagu terpopuler 2020.

Simak juga lirik lagu Beautiful We Are dan video klip Beautiful We Are dalam artikel ini.

Beautiful We Are, adalah single ke-7 Alffy Rev, sebuah lagu istimewa yang akhirnya lahir untuk sebuah sejarah baru bagi Alffy.

Lagu Beautyful We Are dinyanyikan oleh Angelic Voice dan juga Hanin Dhiya.

Lagu ini membawa alunan musik yang bernuansa erat budaya bali dengan lirik yang romantis magis.

Menceritakan rahasia pra-sejarah yang menunjukkan bahwa indonesia pernah menjadi tanah peradaban luar biasa pada masanya.

Berikut lirik lagu Beautiful We Are - Alffy Rev ft Hanin Dhiya

I wake up and wonder why

Looking at you through the glass

The only thing like home I've ever known

Look around, you drive me home

I'm addicted to your heartbeat

We will fight our way forevermore

We're here through the rain

To keep fight for our wildest dreams

Don't afraid there's no more

Lonely fears

No more tears

We will fly away

Let show the world

How beautiful we are