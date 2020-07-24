Download Lagu Beautiful We Are MP3 Alffy Rev ft Hanin Dhiya, Video Klip Beautiful We Are

Lagu Alffy Rev

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Beautiful We Are dinyanyikan Alffy Rev ft Hanin Dhiya dalam MP3 lagu terpopuler 2020.

Simak juga lirik lagu Beautiful We Are dan video klip Beautiful We Are dalam artikel ini.

Beautiful We Are, adalah single ke-7 Alffy Rev, sebuah lagu istimewa yang akhirnya lahir untuk sebuah sejarah baru bagi Alffy.

Lagu Beautyful We Are dinyanyikan oleh Angelic Voice dan juga Hanin Dhiya.

Lagu ini membawa alunan musik yang bernuansa erat budaya bali dengan lirik yang romantis magis.

Menceritakan rahasia pra-sejarah yang menunjukkan bahwa indonesia pernah menjadi tanah peradaban luar biasa pada masanya. 

Berikut lirik lagu Beautiful We Are - Alffy Rev ft Hanin Dhiya

I wake up and wonder why
Looking at you through the glass
The only thing like home I've ever known

Look around, you drive me home
I'm addicted to your heartbeat
We will fight our way forevermore

We're here through the rain
To keep fight for our wildest dreams
Don't afraid there's no more
Lonely fears
No more tears
We will fly away
Let show the world
How beautiful we are

