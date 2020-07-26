Chord Gitar

Chord Iwan Fals 'Ujung Aspal Pondok Gede'

Berikut, kunci gitar atau chord Iwan Fals berjudul Ujung Aspal Pondok Gede. Simak juga lirik lagu Ujung Aspal Pondok Gede.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Iwan Fals 'Ujung Aspal Pondok Gede'
Tribunnews.com/Jeprima
Ilustrasi. Chord Iwan Fals 'Ujung Aspal Pondok Gede'. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Buat kamu menyukai lagu Wakil Rakyat yang dipopulerkan Iwan Fals, berikut kunci gitar atau chord Iwan Fals berjudul Ujung Aspal Pondok Gede.

Simak juga lirik lagu Ujung Aspal Pondok Gede.

Berikut, chord Iwan Fals berjudul Ujung Aspal Pondok Gede.

Intro : G C G C …

G Bm Em D C D G C

G Bm Em D C D G C

G C

 

G  Bm     Em D     C D  G   C

di kamar ini aku dilahirkan

G  Bm       Em D      C    D    G  C
Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
chord Iwan Fals
Ujung Aspal Pondok Gede
chord gitar
kunci gitar
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Bau Anyir Langsung Menguar saat Barang Bukti Kasus Kematian Yodi Prabowo Diletakkan, Ini Isinya
Bau Anyir Langsung Menguar saat Barang Bukti Kasus Kematian Yodi Prabowo Diletakkan, Ini Isinya
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan