Chord Gitar

Chord Do You Love Me Dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri

Simak Chord gitar lagu Do You Love Me MP3 yang dipopulerkan Stephanie Poetri dan lirik lagu Do You Love Me, serta Video Klip YouTube Do You Love Me.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Anda menyukai lagu Do You Love Me MP3 yang dipopulerkan Stephanie Poetri?

Berikut, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Do You Love Me MP3 yang dipopulerkan Stephanie Poetri dan lirik lagu Do You Love Me, serta Video Klip YouTube Do You Love Me.

Chord Gitar Do You Love Me MP3 Stephanie Poetri.

Intro : Dm..G..Am..F..

               oh yeah, ho ooh..

.

                      Dm

Picking petals off of daisies

                          G

Thinking 'bout you on the daily

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
chord gitar
Do You Love Me
Stephanie Poetri
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Dahsyatnya Bak Bom Atom, Ini Penyebab Ledakan di Beirut Lebanon hingga Ribuan Orang Jadi Korban
Dahsyatnya Bak Bom Atom, Ini Penyebab Ledakan di Beirut Lebanon hingga Ribuan Orang Jadi Korban
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan