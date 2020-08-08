Chord Gitar Oasis Lagu Stand By Me

Breaking News:

Kunci gitar atau chord gitar lagu Stand By Me yang dipopulerkan Oasis dan lirik lagu Stand By Me serta video klip Stand By Me.

Berikut, kunci gitar atau chord gitar lagu Stand By Me yang dipopulerkan Oasis dan lirik lagu Stand By Me serta video klip Stand By Me.

Chord Gitar Stand By Me MP3 Oasis.

[INTRO]

G B7 C C/B D

G B7 C C/B D

[Verse 1]

G                              B7                  C                   C/B                   D

Made a meal and threw it up on Sunday, I've got a lot of things to learn

G                         B7                  C               C/B                    D

Said I would and I'd be leaving one day, before my heart starts to burn

