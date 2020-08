Download Lagu Fuckin Boyfriend Agnez Mo, Video Klip Fuckin Boyfriend MP3 Lagu Terpopuler 2020

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Fuckin Boyfriend dinyanyikan Agnez Mo dalam MP3 lagu terpopuler 2020.

Simak juga lirik lagu Fuckin Boyfriend dan video klip Fuckin Boyfriend dalam artikel ini.

Agnez Mo kembali menjadi Trending lewat lagu barunya berjudul Fuckin Boyfriend.

Berikut lirik lagu Fuckin Boyfriend - Agnez Mo

Would you rather be my

Would you be my fuckin' boyfriend?

Would you rather be my

Would you be my fuckin’ boyfriend?

Would you rather be my

Would you be my fuckin' boyfriend?

Fuckin', fuckin’, fuckin', fuckin', fuckin'

How come every time you take me out you never take no photos?

I been being patient, but it's like you're movin' slo-mo

You say I'm your favorite, but you keep me on the low though

Find a loner, I’m the loner

I ain’t tryna rush ya, I'm just tryna make it clearer

That whenever you’re ready, baby, I'ma be right here

I understand that right now you on your solo

I wanna know now, I just gotta know

Found out all the money, all the cars

Livin' life like a superstar

It don't mean a thing without you here

I wanna know, wanna know

What’s downing with ya?

Would you rather be my

Would you be my fuckin' boyfriend?

Would you rather be my

Would you be my fuckin' boyfriend?

Would you rather be my

Would you be my fuckin' boyfriend?

Fuckin', fuckin', fuckin', fuckin', fuckin' boyfriend

Be my fuckin' boyfriend

Be my, be my, be my fuckin' boyfriend

Be my fuckin' boyfriend

Be my, be my, be my, be my, be my fuckin' boyfriend

Drim, Drimmer, you've got keys to my Beamer

I can't lie, boy, I need you on my team

But man, don't worry if they come on me

I got my fuckin', fuckin', fuckin', fuckin', fuckin'