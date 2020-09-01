Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar atau Lirik Lagu Lose It Oh Wonder, Downtown We Let It Go
Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Lose It, yang dipopulerkan Oh Wonder.
[Intro]
C G Em D
C G Em D
[Verse]
C G
Downtown we let it go
Em Am
Sunset high and our bodies low
C G
Blood rush in the hazy glow
Em Am
My hands, your bones
C G
Loose up we break the scene
Em D
One step deep as you fall to me
C G
Heart clap, we skip a beat
Em Am
Count one two three
[Pre-Chorus]
C G
And don’t you stop the music
Em
Get into it
Am
Won't you dance with me?
C G
Find a space and lose it
Em
You can do it
Am
Won't you dance with me?
C G Em Am
Move your feet and feel it in the space between
C G Em Am
You gotta give yourself a moment, let your body be
C G
We gotta lose it
Em Am
We gotta lose it
[Chorus]
C
Lose it
G
Lose it
Em
Lose it
Am
We gotta lose it
