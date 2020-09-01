Chord Gitar atau Lirik Lagu Mr Brightside The Killers, Coming Out Of My Cage

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Mr Brightside, yang dipopulerkan The Killers.

C C/B F ( x 2 )

C C/B

Coming out of my cage

F

And I've been doing just fine

Gotta gotta be down

C

Because I want it all

C C/B

It started out with a kiss

F

How did it end up like this?

It was only a kiss

C

It was only a kiss

C/B

Now I'm falling asleep

F

And she's calling a cab

While he's having a smoke

C

And she's taking the drag

C/B

Now they're going to bed

F

And my stomach is sick

And it's all in my head

Am

But she's touching his chest now

G

He takes off her dress now