Chord Gitar atau Lirik Lagu Mr Brightside The Killers, Coming Out Of My Cage
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Mr Brightside, yang dipopulerkan The Killers.
C C/B F ( x 2 )
C C/B
Coming out of my cage
F
And I've been doing just fine
Gotta gotta be down
C
Because I want it all
C C/B
It started out with a kiss
F
How did it end up like this?
It was only a kiss
C
It was only a kiss
C/B
Now I'm falling asleep
F
And she's calling a cab
While he's having a smoke
C
And she's taking the drag
C/B
Now they're going to bed
F
And my stomach is sick
And it's all in my head
Am
But she's touching his chest now
G
He takes off her dress now
