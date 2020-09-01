Chord Gitar atau Lirik Lagu Walking Alone Green Day, Come Together Like a Foot In a Shoe

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar atau Lirik Lagu Walking Alone Green Day

Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Walking Alone, yang dipopulerkan Green Day.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Walking Alone, yang dipopulerkan Green Day.

A                  F#
Come together like a foot in a shoe
G                                 D
Only this time I think I stuck my foot in my mouth
A                     F#
Thinking out loud and acting in vain
G                         D
Knocking over anyone that stands in my way

* Reff

A                   B
Sometimes I need to apologize
A                   B
Sometimes I need to admit that I ain't right
A                       B
Sometimes I should just keep my mouth shut
   E    D   C#
Or only say hello
D                 E                    A
Sometimes I still feel I'm walking alone

A                    F#
Walk on eggshells on my old stomping ground
G                                      D
Yet there's really no one left, that's hanging around
A                  F#
Isn't that another familiar face
G                               D
Too drunk to figure out they're fading away.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
