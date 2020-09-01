Chord Gitar atau Lirik Lagu Walking Alone Green Day, Come Together Like a Foot In a Shoe

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Walking Alone, yang dipopulerkan Green Day.

A F#

Come together like a foot in a shoe

G D

Only this time I think I stuck my foot in my mouth

A F#

Thinking out loud and acting in vain

G D

Knocking over anyone that stands in my way

* Reff

A B

Sometimes I need to apologize

A B

Sometimes I need to admit that I ain't right

A B

Sometimes I should just keep my mouth shut

E D C#

Or only say hello

D E A

Sometimes I still feel I'm walking alone

A F#

Walk on eggshells on my old stomping ground

G D

Yet there's really no one left, that's hanging around

A F#

Isn't that another familiar face

G D

Too drunk to figure out they're fading away.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)