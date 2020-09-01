Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar atau Lirik Lagu Walking Alone Green Day, Come Together Like a Foot In a Shoe
Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Walking Alone, yang dipopulerkan Green Day.
A F#
Come together like a foot in a shoe
G D
Only this time I think I stuck my foot in my mouth
A F#
Thinking out loud and acting in vain
G D
Knocking over anyone that stands in my way
* Reff
A B
Sometimes I need to apologize
A B
Sometimes I need to admit that I ain't right
A B
Sometimes I should just keep my mouth shut
E D C#
Or only say hello
D E A
Sometimes I still feel I'm walking alone
A F#
Walk on eggshells on my old stomping ground
G D
Yet there's really no one left, that's hanging around
A F#
Isn't that another familiar face
G D
Too drunk to figure out they're fading away.
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
