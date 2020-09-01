Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar atau Lirik Lagu Welcome To The Black Parade My Chemical Romance, When I Was a Young Boy
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Welcome To The Black Parade, yang dipopulerkan My Chemical Romance.
G D/F#
When I was a young boy,
Em D
My father took me into the
C G/B Am D
city to see a marching band.
G D/F#
He said, "Son when you grow up,
Em D C G/B Am D
would you be the saviour of the broken, the beaten and the damned?"
G D/F#
He said "Will you defeat them,
Em D C G/B Am D
your demons, and all the non believers, the plans that they have made?"
G D/F#
Because one day I'll leave you,
Em D
A phantom to lead you in the
C G/B Am D
summer, to join the black parade."
G D/F# Em C
Sometimes I get the feeling she's watching over me.
C G D
And other times I feel like I should go.
G D/F# Em C
And through it all, the rise and fall, the bodies in the streets.
C G D
And when you're gone we want you all to know.
* Reff
G
We'll carry on,
D/F# Em
We'll carry on
D C G
And though you're dead and gone believe me
D
Your memory will
G D/F#
carry on
Em D
We'll carry on
C
And in my heart I can't contain it
D
The anthem won't explain it.
G D/F# Em C
A woman sends you reeling from decimated dreams
G D
Your misery and hate will kill us all.
G D/F#
So paint it black and take it back
Em C
Lets shout it loud and clear
C G
Defiant to the end
