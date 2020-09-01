Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar atau Lirik Lagu Welcome To The Black Parade My Chemical Romance, When I Was a Young Boy

Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Welcome To The Black Parade, yang dipopulerkan My Chemical Romance.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Welcome To The Black Parade, yang dipopulerkan My Chemical Romance.

G            D/F#
When I was a young boy,
Em             D
My father took me into the
C      G/B              Am     D
city to see a marching band.

            G             D/F#
He said, "Son when you grow up,
      Em          D             C          G/B              Am        D
would you be the saviour of the broken, the beaten and the damned?"
        G         D/F#
He said "Will you defeat them,
    Em            D          C               G/B                 Am      D
your demons, and all the non believers, the plans that they have made?"

        G            D/F#
Because one day I'll leave you,
   Em        D
A phantom to lead you in the
C          G/B             Am      D
summer, to join the black parade."

G                   D/F#            Em            C
Sometimes I get the feeling she's watching over me.
       C          G                   D
And other times I feel like I should go.
G                        D/F#               Em            C
And through it all, the rise and fall, the bodies in the streets.
C                       G               D
And when you're gone we want you all to know.

* Reff

             G
We'll carry on,
     D/F#   Em
We'll carry on
       D          C           G
And though you're dead and gone believe me
      D
Your memory will

     G  D/F#
carry on
            Em  D
We'll carry on
          C
And in my heart I can't contain it
         D
The anthem won't explain it.

G                D/F#           Em         C
A woman sends you reeling from decimated dreams
                 G                 D
Your misery and hate will kill us all.
G                     D/F#
So paint it black and take it back
Em                     C
Lets shout it loud and clear

C               G
Defiant to the end

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Tags
kunci gitar
chord gitar Welcome To The Black Parade
My Chemical Romance
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Siswi SMP Dicabuli Guru BK saat Konsultasi Belajar Online, Pelaku: Saya Khilaf
Siswi SMP Dicabuli Guru BK saat Konsultasi Belajar Online, Pelaku: Saya Khilaf
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan