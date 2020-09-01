Chord Gitar atau Lirik Lagu Without You Oh Wonder, Since I've Been Walking Solo

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Without You, yang dipopulerkan Oh Wonder.

[Intro]

G Em7 Bm D

G Em7 Bm D

[Verse 1]

G

Step out into the sun

Em7

Skies above they radiate me

Bm

Lift up, carry the love

D

Do you know?

G

That I've been out of my mind

Em7

This slow life I'm waiting for you

Bm

To swing me all of your line

D

Do you know?

[Pre-Chorus]

G

Since I've been walking solo

Em7

Dreaming you were back home

Bm

Hifi getting down low

D

Hide until tomorrow

G

Come back into the good life

Em7

Lose these hazy love lies

Bm

I've been chasing my mind

D

Lonely in the cold nights

[Chorus]

G

Cause I'm kicking up stones without you

Em7

Can't pick up the phone without you

Bm

I'm a little bit lost without you

D

Without you

G

And I'm digging down holes without you

Em7

Can't be on my own without you

Bm

I'm a little bit lost without you

D

Without you