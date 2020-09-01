Breaking News:

Chord Gitar atau Lirik Lagu Without You Oh Wonder, Since I've Been Walking Solo

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Without You, yang dipopulerkan Oh Wonder.

[Intro]
G Em7 Bm D
G Em7 Bm D

[Verse 1]
  G
Step out into the sun
  Em7
Skies above they radiate me
Bm
Lift up, carry the love

         D
Do you know?
     G
That I've been out of my mind
  Em7
This slow life I'm waiting for you
     Bm
To swing me all of your line
         D
Do you know?

[Pre-Chorus]

                         G
Since I've been walking solo
                   Em7
Dreaming you were back home
                Bm

Hifi getting down low
              D
Hide until tomorrow

                    G
Come back into the good life
                 Em7
Lose these hazy love lies
                   Bm
I've been chasing my mind
               D
Lonely in the cold nights

[Chorus]
                       G
Cause I'm kicking up stones without you
                    Em7
Can't pick up the phone without you
                Bm
I'm a little bit lost without you
D
 Without you

                      G
And I'm digging down holes without you
               Em7
Can't be on my own without you
                  Bm
I'm a little bit lost without you
D
 Without you

Chord Gitar atau Lirik Lagu Without You
Oh Wonder
