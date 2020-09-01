Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar atau Lirik Lagu Without You Oh Wonder, Since I've Been Walking Solo
Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Without You, yang dipopulerkan Oh Wonder.
[Intro]
G Em7 Bm D
G Em7 Bm D
[Verse 1]
G
Step out into the sun
Em7
Skies above they radiate me
Bm
Lift up, carry the love
D
Do you know?
G
That I've been out of my mind
Em7
This slow life I'm waiting for you
Bm
To swing me all of your line
D
Do you know?
[Pre-Chorus]
G
Since I've been walking solo
Em7
Dreaming you were back home
Bm
Hifi getting down low
D
Hide until tomorrow
G
Come back into the good life
Em7
Lose these hazy love lies
Bm
I've been chasing my mind
D
Lonely in the cold nights
[Chorus]
G
Cause I'm kicking up stones without you
Em7
Can't pick up the phone without you
Bm
I'm a little bit lost without you
D
Without you
G
And I'm digging down holes without you
Em7
Can't be on my own without you
Bm
I'm a little bit lost without you
D
Without you
