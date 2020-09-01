Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dear God Avenged Sevenfold, Dear God The Only Thing I Ask of You Is

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Dear God, yang dipopulerkan Avenged Sevenfold.
Intro: C G Am Em F C G
C G Am Em F C G
*)
C G
a lonely road,
Am Em
crossed another cold state line
F C
Miles away from those I love
G
purpose hard to find
.
C G
while I recall
Am Em
all the words you spoke to me
F C
can't help but wish that I was there
G
back where I'd love to be, oh yeah
.
Reff:
C G
dear God
Am G
the only thing I ask of you is
F C
to hold her when I'm not around,
G
when I'm much too far away
.
C G
We all need
Am G
that person who can be true to you
F C
but I left her when I found her
G
and now I wish I'd stayed
F G
cause I'm lonely and I'm tired
Em Am G F
I'm missing you again oh no
C
once again
.
C G
there's nothing here
Am Em
for me on this barren road
F C
there's no one here while the city sleeps
G
and all the shops are closed
C G
can't help but think
Am Em
of the times I've had with you
F C
pictures and some memories
G
will have to help me through, oh yeah
.
==Back to : Reff
.
Am E F C
some search, never finding a way
Am E F C
before long, they waste away
Am E F C
I found you, something told me to stay
Am E F C
I gave in, to selfish ways
Dm G
and how I miss someone to hold
.
when hope begins to fade...
.
==Back to : *), Reff
.
Outro : Am E F C (17x)
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)