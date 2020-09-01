Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dear God Avenged Sevenfold, Dear God The Only Thing I Ask of You Is

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Dear God, yang dipopulerkan Avenged Sevenfold.

Intro: C G Am Em F C G
       C G Am Em F C G

*)
 C        G
 a lonely road,
          Am                 Em
 crossed another cold state line  
 F               C
 Miles away from those I love
 G
 purpose hard to find  
.
C          G
while I recall
        Am                 Em
all the words you spoke to me  
      F                  C
can't help but wish that I was there  
      G
back where I'd love to be, oh yeah  
.
Reff:
  C    G
  dear God
      Am           G
  the only thing I ask of you is  
      F                     C
  to hold her when I'm not around,  
            G
  when I'm much too far away  
.
  C        G
  We all need
         Am           G
  that person who can be true to you  
         F              C
  but I left her when I found her  
      G
  and now I wish I'd stayed  
              F            G
  cause I'm lonely and I'm tired  
      Em            Am  G  F
  I'm missing you again oh no  
          C
  once again
.
C                G
there's nothing here
       Am              Em
for me on this barren road  
        F                        C
there's no one here while the city sleeps  
      G
and all the shops are closed  
C               G
can't help but think
         Am                Em
of the times I've had with you  
F                  C
pictures and some memories
     G
will have to help me through, oh yeah  
.
==Back to : Reff
.
Am       E   F               C
some search, never finding a way  
Am      E    F            C
before long, they waste away  
Am       E   F                      C
I found you, something told me to stay  
Am     E   F             C
I gave in, to selfish ways  
Dm                         G
and how I miss someone to hold  
.
when hope begins to fade...  
.
==Back to : *), Reff
.
Outro : Am E F C (17x)

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)

