Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dear God Avenged Sevenfold, Dear God The Only Thing I Ask of You Is

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Dear God, yang dipopulerkan Avenged Sevenfold.

Intro: C G Am Em F C G

C G Am Em F C G

*)

C G

a lonely road,

Am Em

crossed another cold state line

F C

Miles away from those I love

G

purpose hard to find

.

C G

while I recall

Am Em

all the words you spoke to me

F C

can't help but wish that I was there

G

back where I'd love to be, oh yeah

.

Reff:

C G

dear God

Am G

the only thing I ask of you is

F C

to hold her when I'm not around,

G

when I'm much too far away

.

C G

We all need

Am G

that person who can be true to you

F C

but I left her when I found her

G

and now I wish I'd stayed

F G

cause I'm lonely and I'm tired

Em Am G F

I'm missing you again oh no

C

once again

.

C G

there's nothing here

Am Em

for me on this barren road

F C

there's no one here while the city sleeps

G

and all the shops are closed

C G

can't help but think

Am Em

of the times I've had with you

F C

pictures and some memories

G

will have to help me through, oh yeah

.

==Back to : Reff

.

Am E F C

some search, never finding a way

Am E F C

before long, they waste away

Am E F C

I found you, something told me to stay

Am E F C

I gave in, to selfish ways

Dm G

and how I miss someone to hold

.

when hope begins to fade...

.

==Back to : *), Reff

.

Outro : Am E F C (17x)

