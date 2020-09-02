Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Redemption Song Bob Marley, Won't You Help To Sing These Songs of Freedom

Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Redemption Song, yang dipopulerkan Bob Marley

Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Redemption Song, yang dipopulerkan Bob Marley.

[Verse 1]
    G                      Em   Em7
Old pirates, yes, they rob I.
     C        G/B      Am
Sold I to the merchant ships
G                        Em  C         G/B        Am
  minutes after they took I   from the bottomless pit.
       G            Em Em7
But my hand was made strong

C        G/B           Am
  By the hand of the Almighty.
   G                   Em    C   Am7    D
We forward in this generation triumphantly.

[Chorus]
                 G    C       D        G
Won't you help to sing    these songs of freedom?
      C     D        Em   C  D       G      C
Cause all I ever had,      redemption songs,
  D       G      C D
redemption songs.

[Verse 2]
       G                      Em     Em7
Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery,
             C         G/B      Am
None but ourselves can free our minds.
        G                 Em
Have no fear for atomic energy,
                C       G/B      D
'Cause none of them can stop the time.

    G                        Em  Em7
How long shall they kill our prophets
         C      G/B      Am
While we stand aside and look?
          G               Em
Ooh, some say it's just a part of it.
      C         Am7      D
We've got to fulfill the book.

[Chorus]
                  G    C       D        G
Won't you help to sing    these songs of freedom?
       C     D        Em   C  D       G      C
'Cause all I ever had,      redemption songs,
  D       G      C  D       G      C D
redemption songs, redemption songs.

[Instrumental]
Em  C  D
Em  C  D
Em  C  D
Em  C  D

[Verse 3]
     G                           Em   Em7
Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery,
           C           G/B          Am
None but ourselves can free our minds.
             G                Em
Woh, Have no fear for atomic energy,
               C              G/B            D
'Cause none of them-ah can-ah stop-ah the time.

   G                        Em Em7
How long shall they kill our prophets
        C      G/B         Am
While we stand aside and look?
          G              Em
Yes, some say it's just a part of it.
      C         Am7         D
We've got to fulfill the book.

[Chorus]
                  G    C       D        G
Won't you help to sing    these songs of freedom?
       C     D        Em   C  D       G
'Cause all I ever had,      redemption songs,
 C     D        Em   C  D       Em     C
All I ever had,      redemption songs,
       D        G      C  D        G
These songs of freedom,  songs of freedom

[Outro]
C  C/B  Am  Am6

