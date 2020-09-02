Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Redemption Song Bob Marley, Won't You Help To Sing These Songs of Freedom

Chord Gitar
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Redemption Song, yang dipopulerkan Bob Marley.
[Verse 1]
G Em Em7
Old pirates, yes, they rob I.
C G/B Am
Sold I to the merchant ships
G Em C G/B Am
minutes after they took I from the bottomless pit.
G Em Em7
But my hand was made strong
C G/B Am
By the hand of the Almighty.
G Em C Am7 D
We forward in this generation triumphantly.
[Chorus]
G C D G
Won't you help to sing these songs of freedom?
C D Em C D G C
Cause all I ever had, redemption songs,
D G C D
redemption songs.
[Verse 2]
G Em Em7
Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery,
C G/B Am
None but ourselves can free our minds.
G Em
Have no fear for atomic energy,
C G/B D
'Cause none of them can stop the time.
G Em Em7
How long shall they kill our prophets
C G/B Am
While we stand aside and look?
G Em
Ooh, some say it's just a part of it.
C Am7 D
We've got to fulfill the book.
[Chorus]
G C D G
Won't you help to sing these songs of freedom?
C D Em C D G C
'Cause all I ever had, redemption songs,
D G C D G C D
redemption songs, redemption songs.
[Instrumental]
Em C D
Em C D
Em C D
Em C D
[Verse 3]
G Em Em7
Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery,
C G/B Am
None but ourselves can free our minds.
G Em
Woh, Have no fear for atomic energy,
C G/B D
'Cause none of them-ah can-ah stop-ah the time.
G Em Em7
How long shall they kill our prophets
C G/B Am
While we stand aside and look?
G Em
Yes, some say it's just a part of it.
C Am7 D
We've got to fulfill the book.
[Chorus]
G C D G
Won't you help to sing these songs of freedom?
C D Em C D G
'Cause all I ever had, redemption songs,
C D Em C D Em C
All I ever had, redemption songs,
D G C D G
These songs of freedom, songs of freedom
[Outro]
C C/B Am Am6
