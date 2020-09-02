Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Redemption Song Bob Marley, Won't You Help To Sing These Songs of Freedom

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Redemption Song, yang dipopulerkan Bob Marley.

[Verse 1]

G Em Em7

Old pirates, yes, they rob I.

C G/B Am

Sold I to the merchant ships

G Em C G/B Am

minutes after they took I from the bottomless pit.

G Em Em7

But my hand was made strong

C G/B Am

By the hand of the Almighty.

G Em C Am7 D

We forward in this generation triumphantly.

[Chorus]

G C D G

Won't you help to sing these songs of freedom?

C D Em C D G C

Cause all I ever had, redemption songs,

D G C D

redemption songs.

[Verse 2]

G Em Em7

Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery,

C G/B Am

None but ourselves can free our minds.

G Em

Have no fear for atomic energy,

C G/B D

'Cause none of them can stop the time.

G Em Em7

How long shall they kill our prophets

C G/B Am

While we stand aside and look?

G Em

Ooh, some say it's just a part of it.

C Am7 D

We've got to fulfill the book.

[Chorus]

G C D G

Won't you help to sing these songs of freedom?

C D Em C D G C

'Cause all I ever had, redemption songs,

D G C D G C D

redemption songs, redemption songs.

[Instrumental]

Em C D

Em C D

Em C D

Em C D

[Verse 3]

G Em Em7

Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery,

C G/B Am

None but ourselves can free our minds.

G Em

Woh, Have no fear for atomic energy,

C G/B D

'Cause none of them-ah can-ah stop-ah the time.

G Em Em7

How long shall they kill our prophets

C G/B Am

While we stand aside and look?

G Em

Yes, some say it's just a part of it.

C Am7 D

We've got to fulfill the book.

[Chorus]

G C D G

Won't you help to sing these songs of freedom?

C D Em C D G

'Cause all I ever had, redemption songs,

C D Em C D Em C

All I ever had, redemption songs,

D G C D G

These songs of freedom, songs of freedom

[Outro]

C C/B Am Am6

