Chord Gitar atau Lirik Lagu Lose It Oh Wonder, Blood Rush in The Hazy Glow

Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Lose It, yang dipopulerkan Oh Wonder.

[Intro]

C G Em D

C G Em D

[Verse]
C            G
Downtown we let it go
Em                Am
Sunset high and our bodies low
C                  G
Blood rush in the hazy glow
Em         Am
My hands, your bones

C             G
Loose up we break the scene
Em                    D
One step deep as you fall to me
C             G
Heart clap, we skip a beat
Em              Am
Count one two three

[Pre-Chorus]

    C                   G
And don’t you stop the music
       Em
Get into it
            Am
Won't you dance with me?
C                  G
Find a space and lose it
        Em
You can do it

            Am
Won't you dance with me?
C                   G               Em          Am
Move your feet and feel it in the space between
     C                      G               Em     Am
You gotta give yourself a moment, let your body be
          C      G
We gotta lose it

          Em     Am
We gotta lose it

