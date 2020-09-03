Chord Gitar atau Lirik Lagu Lose It Oh Wonder, Blood Rush in The Hazy Glow

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Lose It, yang dipopulerkan Oh Wonder.

[Intro]

C G Em D

C G Em D

[Verse]

C G

Downtown we let it go

Em Am

Sunset high and our bodies low

C G

Blood rush in the hazy glow

Em Am

My hands, your bones

C G

Loose up we break the scene

Em D

One step deep as you fall to me

C G

Heart clap, we skip a beat

Em Am

Count one two three

[Pre-Chorus]

C G

And don’t you stop the music

Em

Get into it

Am

Won't you dance with me?

C G

Find a space and lose it

Em

You can do it

Am

Won't you dance with me?

C G Em Am

Move your feet and feel it in the space between

C G Em Am

You gotta give yourself a moment, let your body be

C G

We gotta lose it

Em Am

We gotta lose it