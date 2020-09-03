Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar atau Lirik Lagu Mr Brightside The Killers, I'm Mr Brightside
Berikut, lirik lagu Mr Brightside dan kunci gitar Mr Brightside atau chord gitar Mr Brightside, yang dipopulerkan The Killers.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Mr Brightside, yang dipopulerkan The Killers.
C C/B F ( x 2 )
C C/B
Coming out of my cage
F
And I've been doing just fine
Gotta gotta be down
C
Because I want it all
C C/B
It started out with a kiss
F
How did it end up like this?
It was only a kiss
C
It was only a kiss
C/B
Now I'm falling asleep
F
And she's calling a cab
While he's having a smoke
C
And she's taking the drag
C/B
Now they're going to bed
F
And my stomach is sick
And it's all in my head
Am
But she's touching his chest now
G
He takes off her dress now
Tags
lirik lagu Mr Brightside
kunci gitar Mr Brightside
chord gitar Mr Brightside
The Killers
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
|Chord Gitar atau Lirik Lagu Lose It Oh Wonder, Blood Rush in The Hazy Glow
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mungkin Melly Goeslaw, Mungkin Sang Fajar dan Sayap-sayap Burung Patah
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Rela Demi Cinta Thomas Arya, Walaupun Terbentang Jarak di Antara Kita
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Apakah Itu Cinta Ipank, Perasaan yang Tanpa Kabar
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu 'Akad' Payung Teduh, 'Bila Nanti Saatnya Tlah Tiba'
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung