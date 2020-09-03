Breaking News:

Chord Gitar atau Lirik Lagu Mr Brightside The Killers, I'm Mr Brightside

Berikut, lirik lagu Mr Brightside dan kunci gitar Mr Brightside atau chord gitar Mr Brightside, yang dipopulerkan The Killers.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Mr Brightside, yang dipopulerkan The Killers.

C   C/B   F ( x 2 )

C          C/B
Coming out of my cage
F
And I've been doing just fine

Gotta gotta be down
     C
Because I want it all

C        C/B
It started out with a kiss
    F
How did it end up like this?

It was only a kiss
  C
It was only a kiss

  C/B

Now I'm falling asleep
                     F
And she's calling a cab

While he's having a smoke
                 C
And she's taking the drag
                  C/B
Now they're going to bed
                  F
And my stomach is sick

And it's all in my head
                        Am
But she's touching his chest now
                   G
He takes off her dress now

