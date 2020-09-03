Chord Gitar atau Lirik Lagu Welcome To The Black Parade My Chemical Romance, We'll Carry On

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Welcome To The Black Parade, yang dipopulerkan My Chemical Romance.

G D/F#

When I was a young boy,

Em D

My father took me into the

C G/B Am D

city to see a marching band.

G D/F#

He said, "Son when you grow up,

Em D C G/B Am D

would you be the saviour of the broken, the beaten and the damned?"

G D/F#

He said "Will you defeat them,

Em D C G/B Am D

your demons, and all the non believers, the plans that they have made?"

G D/F#

Because one day I'll leave you,

Em D

A phantom to lead you in the

C G/B Am D

summer, to join the black parade."

G D/F# Em C

Sometimes I get the feeling she's watching over me.

C G D

And other times I feel like I should go.

G D/F# Em C

And through it all, the rise and fall, the bodies in the streets.

C G D

And when you're gone we want you all to know.

* Reff

G

We'll carry on,

D/F# Em

We'll carry on

D C G

And though you're dead and gone believe me

D

Your memory will

G D/F#

carry on

Em D

We'll carry on

C

And in my heart I can't contain it

D

The anthem won't explain it.

G D/F# Em C

A woman sends you reeling from decimated dreams

G D

Your misery and hate will kill us all.

G D/F#

So paint it black and take it back

Em C

Lets shout it loud and clear

C G

Defiant to the end