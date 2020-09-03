Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar atau Lirik Lagu Welcome To The Black Parade My Chemical Romance, We'll Carry On
Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Welcome To The Black Parade, yang dipopulerkan My Chemical Romance.
G D/F#
When I was a young boy,
Em D
My father took me into the
C G/B Am D
city to see a marching band.
G D/F#
He said, "Son when you grow up,
Em D C G/B Am D
would you be the saviour of the broken, the beaten and the damned?"
G D/F#
He said "Will you defeat them,
Em D C G/B Am D
your demons, and all the non believers, the plans that they have made?"
G D/F#
Because one day I'll leave you,
Em D
A phantom to lead you in the
C G/B Am D
summer, to join the black parade."
G D/F# Em C
Sometimes I get the feeling she's watching over me.
C G D
And other times I feel like I should go.
G D/F# Em C
And through it all, the rise and fall, the bodies in the streets.
C G D
And when you're gone we want you all to know.
* Reff
G
We'll carry on,
D/F# Em
We'll carry on
D C G
And though you're dead and gone believe me
D
Your memory will
G D/F#
carry on
Em D
We'll carry on
C
And in my heart I can't contain it
D
The anthem won't explain it.
G D/F# Em C
A woman sends you reeling from decimated dreams
G D
Your misery and hate will kill us all.
G D/F#
So paint it black and take it back
Em C
Lets shout it loud and clear
C G
Defiant to the end
My Chemical Romance
