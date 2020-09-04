Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Lathi Weird Genius, Everything has Changed

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Lathi, yang dipopulerkan Weird Genius.

Intro :

Am F



Am

I was born a fool

F C

broken all the rules..

G

ho oo o oh..

Am

seeing all null

F C

denying all of the truth..

G

ho oo o oh..

Dm G

everything has changed

C Am

it all happened for a reason

Dm E

down from the first stage

Am G C

it isn't something we fought for

Dm G

never wanted this kind of pain

C Am

turned myself so cold and heartless

Dm E

but one thing you should know..

Reff :

Am Bb

(kowe ra iso mlayu)

Am

(saka kesalahan)

Am

(ajining diri ana ing lathi..)

Int. Am....



Am

pushing through the

F

countless pain and

C

all I know that this love's

G

a bless and curse..

Dm G

everything has changed

C Am

it all happened for a reason

Dm E

down from the first stage

Am G C

it isn't something we fought for

Dm G

never wanted this kind of pain

C Am

turned myself so cold and heartless

Dm E

but one thing you should know..

Reff :

Am Bb

(kowe ra iso mlayu)

Am

(saka kesalahan)

Am

(ajining diri ana ing lathi..)

Outro : Am....

