Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu 'Dear God' Avenged Sevenfold, 'A Lonely Road'

Berikut, lirik lagu Dear God dan kunci gitar Dear God atau chord gitar Dear God yang dipopulerkan Avenged Sevenfold.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Dear God, yang dipopulerkan Avenged Sevenfold.

Intro: C G Am Em F C G
       C G Am Em F C G

*)
 C        G
A lonely road,
          Am                 Em
 crossed another cold state line  
 F               C
 Miles away from those I love
 G
 purpose hard to find  
.
C          G
while I recall
        Am                 Em
all the words you spoke to me  
      F                  C
can't help but wish that I was there  
      G
back where I'd love to be, oh yeah  
.
Reff:
  C    G
  dear God
      Am           G
  the only thing I ask of you is  
      F                     C
  to hold her when I'm not around,  
            G
  when I'm much too far away  
.
  C        G
  We all need
         Am           G
  that person who can be true to you  
         F              C
  but I left her when I found her  
      G
  and now I wish I'd stayed  
              F            G
  cause I'm lonely and I'm tired  
      Em            Am  G  F
  I'm missing you again oh no  
          C
  once again
.
C                G
there's nothing here
       Am              Em
for me on this barren road  
        F                        C
there's no one here while the city sleeps  
      G
and all the shops are closed  
C               G
can't help but think
         Am                Em
of the times I've had with you  
F                  C
pictures and some memories
     G
will have to help me through, oh yeah  
.
==Back to : Reff
.
Am       E   F               C
some search, never finding a way  
Am      E    F            C
before long, they waste away  
Am       E   F                      C
I found you, something told me to stay  
Am     E   F             C
I gave in, to selfish ways  
Dm                         G
and how I miss someone to hold  
.
when hope begins to fade...  
.
==Back to : *), Reff
.
Outro : Am E F C (17x)

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)

Tags
chord gitar
Tribunlampung.co.id
Dear God
Avenged Sevenfold
lirik lagu Dear God
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Detik-detik Bupati Halmahera Timur Terjatuh dan Meninggal Dunia saat Orasi seusai Daftar di KPU
Detik-detik Bupati Halmahera Timur Terjatuh dan Meninggal Dunia saat Orasi seusai Daftar di KPU
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan