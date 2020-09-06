Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Real to Me Brian McFadden, Showbiz Dinners and a Free Champagne

Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Real to Me yang dipopulerkan Brian McFadden

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Real to Me yang dipopulerkan Brian McFadden.

**
Cm / Eb / Bb / Fm
Cm / Eb / Bb / Fm

Cm      Eb            Bb       Fm
Showbiz dinners and a free champagne
Cm     Eb                   Bb      Fm
Men in suits who think they know it all
Cm     Eb                 Bb      Fm
No one knows me, but they know my name
Ab                 [Gsus4]  G
That's not real to me

Cm    Eb           Bb  Fm
Hotel lobby to the aeroplane
Cm      Eb               Bb       Fm       Cm
Another country but they start to look the same
Cm        Eb             Bb    Fm
Watch the world behind a windowpane
Ab                 [Gsus4]  G
That's not real to me

* Reff
Cm     Bb     Ab     Eb [Gm] Cm
When I see my babies run
Cm           Bb          Ab       Eb [Gm] Cm
When all the madness has been and gone
Cm         Bb         Ab      Eb
I raise my family and live in peace
    Bb                  Ab          Eb
Now that's what real to me, real to me

Cm    Eb           Bb       Fm
Dying flowers in a dressing room
Cm          Eb               Bb        Fm         Cm
A dangerous time to let your head make up its own mind
Cm     Eb                 Bb      Fm
Got me thinking about the spirits flown
Ab                 [Gsus4]  G
That's not real to me

* Reff
Cm     Bb     Ab     Eb [Gm] Cm
When I see my babies run
Cm           Bb          Ab       Eb [Gm] Cm
When all the madness has been and gone
Cm         Bb         Ab      Eb
I raise my family and live in peace
    Bb                  Ab          Eb
Now that's what real to me, real to me

Eb
Picnics in the garden
        Gm
and the children, they can play
    Cm
The first day of the summer
 Ab
I leisure all the day

    Eb
And we'll invite the family 'round
    Gm
And drink some English tea
     Cm
Then I raise up my fingers
          Ab  Bb   Ab Bb Cm
and watch football on TV

Yeah
Oooh
Now that's what's real to me

* Reff
Cm     Bb     Ab     Eb [Gm] Cm
When I see my babies run
Cm           Bb          Ab     Eb [Gm] Cm
When all the madness has really gone
Cm         Bb         Ab      Eb
I raise my family and live in peace
    Bb                  Ab
Now that's what real to me
Bb                    Ab
That's what's real to me, real to me

* End
Eb
Wake up, You might be dreaming
Eb
Wake up, You might be dreaming now

