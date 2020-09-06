Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Real to Me Brian McFadden, Showbiz Dinners and a Free Champagne
Berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Real to Me yang dipopulerkan Brian McFadden.
**
Cm / Eb / Bb / Fm
Cm / Eb / Bb / Fm
Cm Eb Bb Fm
Showbiz dinners and a free champagne
Cm Eb Bb Fm
Men in suits who think they know it all
Cm Eb Bb Fm
No one knows me, but they know my name
Ab [Gsus4] G
That's not real to me
Cm Eb Bb Fm
Hotel lobby to the aeroplane
Cm Eb Bb Fm Cm
Another country but they start to look the same
Cm Eb Bb Fm
Watch the world behind a windowpane
Ab [Gsus4] G
That's not real to me
* Reff
Cm Bb Ab Eb [Gm] Cm
When I see my babies run
Cm Bb Ab Eb [Gm] Cm
When all the madness has been and gone
Cm Bb Ab Eb
I raise my family and live in peace
Bb Ab Eb
Now that's what real to me, real to me
Cm Eb Bb Fm
Dying flowers in a dressing room
Cm Eb Bb Fm Cm
A dangerous time to let your head make up its own mind
Cm Eb Bb Fm
Got me thinking about the spirits flown
Ab [Gsus4] G
That's not real to me
* Reff
Cm Bb Ab Eb [Gm] Cm
When I see my babies run
Cm Bb Ab Eb [Gm] Cm
When all the madness has been and gone
Cm Bb Ab Eb
I raise my family and live in peace
Bb Ab Eb
Now that's what real to me, real to me
Eb
Picnics in the garden
Gm
and the children, they can play
Cm
The first day of the summer
Ab
I leisure all the day
Eb
And we'll invite the family 'round
Gm
And drink some English tea
Cm
Then I raise up my fingers
Ab Bb Ab Bb Cm
and watch football on TV
Yeah
Oooh
Now that's what's real to me
* Reff
Cm Bb Ab Eb [Gm] Cm
When I see my babies run
Cm Bb Ab Eb [Gm] Cm
When all the madness has really gone
Cm Bb Ab Eb
I raise my family and live in peace
Bb Ab
Now that's what real to me
Bb Ab
That's what's real to me, real to me
* End
Eb
Wake up, You might be dreaming
Eb
Wake up, You might be dreaming now
