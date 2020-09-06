Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Real to Me Brian McFadden, Showbiz Dinners and a Free Champagne

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Real to Me yang dipopulerkan Brian McFadden.

**

Cm / Eb / Bb / Fm

Cm / Eb / Bb / Fm

Cm Eb Bb Fm

Showbiz dinners and a free champagne

Cm Eb Bb Fm

Men in suits who think they know it all

Cm Eb Bb Fm

No one knows me, but they know my name

Ab [Gsus4] G

That's not real to me

Cm Eb Bb Fm

Hotel lobby to the aeroplane

Cm Eb Bb Fm Cm

Another country but they start to look the same

Cm Eb Bb Fm

Watch the world behind a windowpane

Ab [Gsus4] G

That's not real to me

* Reff

Cm Bb Ab Eb [Gm] Cm

When I see my babies run

Cm Bb Ab Eb [Gm] Cm

When all the madness has been and gone

Cm Bb Ab Eb

I raise my family and live in peace

Bb Ab Eb

Now that's what real to me, real to me

Cm Eb Bb Fm

Dying flowers in a dressing room

Cm Eb Bb Fm Cm

A dangerous time to let your head make up its own mind

Cm Eb Bb Fm

Got me thinking about the spirits flown

Ab [Gsus4] G

That's not real to me

* Reff

Cm Bb Ab Eb [Gm] Cm

When I see my babies run

Cm Bb Ab Eb [Gm] Cm

When all the madness has been and gone

Cm Bb Ab Eb

I raise my family and live in peace

Bb Ab Eb

Now that's what real to me, real to me

Eb

Picnics in the garden

Gm

and the children, they can play

Cm

The first day of the summer

Ab

I leisure all the day

Eb

And we'll invite the family 'round

Gm

And drink some English tea

Cm

Then I raise up my fingers

Ab Bb Ab Bb Cm

and watch football on TV

Yeah

Oooh

Now that's what's real to me

* Reff

Cm Bb Ab Eb [Gm] Cm

When I see my babies run

Cm Bb Ab Eb [Gm] Cm

When all the madness has really gone

Cm Bb Ab Eb

I raise my family and live in peace

Bb Ab

Now that's what real to me

Bb Ab

That's what's real to me, real to me

* End

Eb

Wake up, You might be dreaming

Eb

Wake up, You might be dreaming now

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)