Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bad Day Daniel Powter, Where is The Moment When We Need it The Most

Berikut adalah lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Bad Day, yang dipopulerkan Daniel Powter.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lagu Bad Day merupakan salah satu hits dari penyanyi asal Kanada Daniel Powter. Berikut adalah lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Bad Day, yang dipopulerkan Daniel Powter.

Intro:  D  G  A  G

D             G                            A     G
Where is the moment when we need it the most
D                   G                      A   G
You kick up the leaves and the magic is lost
Bm                    A                    G
They tell me your blue sky’s faded to grey
D               Em
The tell me your passion’s gone away
A  G  A
And I don’t need no carrying on

D               G                      A  G
Stand in the line just ahead of the law
D                   G                        A  G
You’re faking a smile with the coffee you go
Bm                  A                   G
You tell me your life’s been way off line
D           Em
You’re falling to pieces everytime
A
And I don’t need no carrying on

Chorus:
D
Cause you had a bad day
G
You’re taking one down
Em                    A
You sing a sad song just to turn it around
D
You say you don’t know

G
You tell me don’t lie
Em                    A
You work at a smile and you go for a ride
Bm
You had a bad day
A
The camera don’t lie
G                         D
You’re coming back down and you really don’t mind
Em   A

You had a bad day
You had a bad day

D G A G   x 2

Bm                A          G
Well you need a blue sky holiday
D                 Em
The point is they laugh at what you say
A
And I don’t need no carrying on

Chorus:
D
Cause you had a bad day
G
You’re taking one down
Em                    A
You sing a sad song just to turn it around
D
You say you don’t know
G
You tell me don’t lie

