Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Love You 3000 Stephanie Poetri, And I Love You 3000

Simak, lirik lagu I Love You 3000 dan kunci gitar I Love You 3000 atau chord gitar I Love You 3000, dipopulerkan Stephanie Poetri.

Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar I Love You 3000, yang dipopulerkan Stephanie Poetri.

[Intro]
C
Baby, take my hand
Am
I want you to be my husband
D
'Cause you're my Iron Man
Dm
And I love you 3000

C
Baby, take a chance
D
'Cause I want this to be something
G E
Straight out of a Hollywood movie

[Verse 1]
Am7
I see you standing there
G D
In your hulk outerwear
Bm
And all I can think
Em7
Is where is the ring

Am7
'Cause I know you wanna ask
D7
Scared the moment will pass
Gmaj7
I can see it in your eyes
Gm
Just take me by surprise

[Pre-Chorus]
Am7 A7
And all my friends they tell me they see
Bm7 Em7
You planning to get on one knee
Am7 D7
But I want it to be out of the blue
Bm7
So make sure I have no clues
E7
When you ask

[Chorus]
Am7
Baby, take my hand
A7 D7
I want you to be my husband
Bm7
'Cause you're my Iron Man
E7
And I love you 3000

Am7
Baby, take a chance
C
'Cause I want this to be something
G Bm
Straight out of a Hollywood movie

[Verse 2]
Am7
Now we're having dinner
D
And baby you're my winner
Bm
I see the way you smile
E7
You're thinking about the aisle

Am Am7
You reach in your pocket
G C
Emotion unlocking
Gmaj7
And before you could ask
Gm
I answer too fast

