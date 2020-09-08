Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Love You 3000 Stephanie Poetri, And I Love You 3000

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar I Love You 3000, yang dipopulerkan Stephanie Poetri.

[Intro]

C

Baby, take my hand

Am

I want you to be my husband

D

'Cause you're my Iron Man

Dm

And I love you 3000

C

Baby, take a chance

D

'Cause I want this to be something

G E

Straight out of a Hollywood movie

[Verse 1]

Am7

I see you standing there

G D

In your hulk outerwear

Bm

And all I can think

Em7

Is where is the ring

Am7

'Cause I know you wanna ask

D7

Scared the moment will pass

Gmaj7

I can see it in your eyes

Gm

Just take me by surprise

[Pre-Chorus]

Am7 A7

And all my friends they tell me they see

Bm7 Em7

You planning to get on one knee

Am7 D7

But I want it to be out of the blue

Bm7

So make sure I have no clues

E7

When you ask

[Chorus]

Am7

Baby, take my hand

A7 D7

I want you to be my husband

Bm7

'Cause you're my Iron Man

E7

And I love you 3000

Am7

Baby, take a chance

C

'Cause I want this to be something

G Bm

Straight out of a Hollywood movie

[Verse 2]

Am7

Now we're having dinner

D

And baby you're my winner

Bm

I see the way you smile

E7

You're thinking about the aisle

Am Am7

You reach in your pocket

G C

Emotion unlocking

Gmaj7

And before you could ask

Gm

I answer too fast