Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love Story Taylor Swift, Romeo Take me Somewhere We can be Alone

Berikut, lirik lagu Love Story dan kunci gitar Love Story atau chord gitar Love Story yang dipopulerkan Taylor Swift.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love Story Taylor Swift, Romeo Take me Somewhere We can be Alone
Tribunnews.co.id
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love Story Taylor Swift, Romeo Take me Somewhere We can be Alone 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Love Story, yang dipopulerkan Taylor Swift.

**
C  G  Am  F

C
We were both young when I first saw you
 F
I close my eyes and the flashback starts
             Am                    F
I'm standing there on a balcony in summer air
C
See the lights, see the party, the ball gowns
F
See you make your way through the crowd
            Am
And say, "Hello"
           G
Little did I know 

     F                        G
That you were Romeo, you were throwing pebbles
       Am                          C
And my daddy said, "Stay away from Juliet"
          F
And I was crying on the staircase
G                        Am  F     G
Begging you please don't go, and I said

* Reff

C
Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone
G
I'll be waiting all there's left to do is run
Am
You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess
F                 G                 C
It's a love story baby just say "yes"

   C
So I sneak out to the garden to see you
F
We keep quiet 'cause we're dead if they knew
              Am
So close your eyes
                       G
Escape this town for a little while

       F                       G
'Cause you were Romeo, I was a scarlet letter
       Am                        C
And my daddy said stay away from Juliet
             F
But you were everything to me I was
G                        Am  F   G
Begging you please don't go, and I said

* Reff

C
Romeo take me somewhere we can be alone
G
I'll be waiting all there's left to do is run
Am
You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess
F                 G
It's a love story baby just say yes
C
Romeo, save me, they try to tell me how to feel
G
This love is difficult, but it's real,
Am
Don't be afraid, we'll make it out of this mess
F                 G
It's a love story baby just say yes, oh

