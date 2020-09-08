Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Immortal Evanescence, When You Cried I'd Wipe Away

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar My Immortal, yang dipopulerkan Evanescence.

(Intro) A C#m A C#m

A C#m

I'm so tired of being here

A C#m

suppressed by all of my childish fears

A

and if you have to leave

C#m

I wish that you could just leave

A

because your presence still lingers here

C#m F#m

and it won't leave me alone

C#m F#m

These wounds won't seem to heal

C#m F#m

this pain is just too real

C#m E F#m

there's just too much that time cannot erase

(Chorus)

D E

When you cried I'd wipe away

C#m F#m

all of your tears

D E

When you'd scream I'd fight away

C#m F#m

all of your fears

D E

And I've held your hand through

C#m F#m

all of these years

D E

but you still have..

A C#m A C#m

all of me..

A

You used to captivate me

C#m

by your resonating light

A

but now I'm bound by

C#m

the life you left behind

A

Your face it haunts

C#m

my once pleasant dreams

A

your voice it chased away

C#m F#m

all the sanity in me

C#m F#m

These wounds won't seem to heal

C#m F#m

this pain is just too real

C#m E F#m

there's just too much that time cannot erase