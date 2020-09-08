Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Immortal Evanescence, When You Cried I'd Wipe Away

Simak, lirik lagu My Immortal dan kunci gitar My Immortal atau chord gitar My Immortal, yang dipopulerkan Evanescence.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar My Immortal, yang dipopulerkan Evanescence.

(Intro) A  C#m  A  C#m

A                      C#m
I'm so tired of being here
A                       C#m
suppressed by all of my childish fears
A
and if you have to leave
C#m
I wish that you could just leave

A
because your presence still lingers here
C#m                    F#m
and it won't leave me alone

C#m                        F#m
These wounds won't seem to heal
C#m                   F#m
this pain is just too real
C#m                        E            F#m
there's just too much that time cannot erase

 (Chorus)
         D         E
When you cried I'd wipe away
C#m           F#m
all of your tears
           D          E
When you'd scream I'd fight away
C#m           F#m
all of your fears

         D         E
And I've held your hand through
C#m            F#m
all of these years
        D     E
but you still have..
       A  C#m  A  C#m
all of me..

A
You used to captivate me
C#m
by your resonating light
A
but now I'm bound by
    C#m
the life you left behind

A
Your face it haunts
C#m
my once pleasant dreams
A
your voice it chased away
C#m                F#m
all the sanity in me

C#m                        F#m
These wounds won't seem to heal
C#m                   F#m
this pain is just too real
C#m                        E            F#m
there's just too much that time cannot erase

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Tags
lirik lagu My Immortal
kunci gitar My Immortal
chord gitar My Immortal
Evanescence
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Positif Corona, Gadis 19 Tahun Malah Diperkosa Sopir Ambulans saat Akan Dibawa ke Rumah Sakit
Positif Corona, Gadis 19 Tahun Malah Diperkosa Sopir Ambulans saat Akan Dibawa ke Rumah Sakit
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan