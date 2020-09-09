Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Lathi Weird Genius, It All Happened for A Reason
Berikut, lirik lagu Lathi dan kunci gitar Lathi atau chord gitar Lathi yang dipopulerkan Weird Genius.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Lathi, yang dipopulerkan Weird Genius.
Intro :
Am F
Am
I was born a fool
F C
broken all the rules..
G
ho oo o oh..
Am
seeing all null
F C
denying all of the truth..
G
ho oo o oh..
Dm G
everything has changed
C Am
it all happened for a reason
Dm E
down from the first stage
Am G C
it isn't something we fought for
Dm G
never wanted this kind of pain
C Am
turned myself so cold and heartless
Dm E
but one thing you should know..
Reff :
Am Bb
(kowe ra iso mlayu)
Am
(saka kesalahan)
Am
(ajining diri ana ing lathi..)
Int. Am....
Am
pushing through the
F
countless pain and
C
all I know that this love's
G
a bless and curse..
Dm G
everything has changed
C Am
it all happened for a reason
Dm E
down from the first stage
Am G C
it isn't something we fought for
Dm G
never wanted this kind of pain
C Am
turned myself so cold and heartless
Dm E
but one thing you should know..
Reff :
Am Bb
(kowe ra iso mlayu)
Am
(saka kesalahan)
Am
(ajining diri ana ing lathi..)
Outro : Am....
• Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Ku Tak Bisa Slank, Ku Tak Bisa Jauh Darimu
• Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Even If I Die, Its You Jin ft V BTS, It’s Gonna be You
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)