Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Lathi Weird Genius, It All Happened for A Reason

Berikut, lirik lagu Lathi dan kunci gitar Lathi atau chord gitar Lathi yang dipopulerkan Weird Genius.

Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Lathi, yang dipopulerkan Weird Genius.

Intro :
     Am  F
 
Am
I was born a fool
F               C
broken all the rules..
        G
ho oo o oh..
Am
seeing all null
F                   C
denying all of the truth..
        G
ho oo o oh..

Dm               G
everything has changed
C               Am
it all happened for a reason
Dm                    E
down from the first stage
Am                    G       C
it isn't something we fought for
Dm                 G
never wanted this kind of pain
 C                Am
turned myself so cold and heartless
    Dm                    E
but one thing you should know..

Reff :
  Am             Bb
 (kowe ra iso mlayu)
             Am
 (saka kesalahan)
                   Am
 (ajining diri ana ing lathi..)

Int. Am....
 
Am
pushing through the
F
countless pain and
C
all I know that this love's
             G
a bless and curse..

Dm               G
everything has changed
C               Am
it all happened for a reason
Dm                    E
down from the first stage
Am                    G       C
it isn't something we fought for
Dm                 G
never wanted this kind of pain
 C                Am
turned myself so cold and heartless
    Dm                    E
but one thing you should know..

Reff :
  Am             Bb
 (kowe ra iso mlayu)
             Am
 (saka kesalahan)
                   Am
 (ajining diri ana ing lathi..)

Outro : Am....

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)

Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
