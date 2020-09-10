Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cigarettes Of Ours Ardhito Pramono, Take it Easy for a Little While
Berikut, lirik lagu Cigarettes Of Ours dan kunci gitar Cigarettes Of Ours atau chord gitar Cigarettes Of Ours yang dipopulerkan Ardhito Pramono.
G
I'm sitting by the door and ready to explore
C Bm
The feelings I have when you passed that store
Am
Watch you look older
D G
Sitting down with cigarettes of ours
G
Why'd you given all your money?
For such a precious story
C Bm
My life is treated usual good then goodbye
E
To our memories
C D G
Sitting down with cigarettes of ours
(Chorus)
Am D
Take it easy for a little while
G D Em
You know he did everything good so far
Am D
Our fragmented love and cry
G Em
We suddenly turn into dust and die
Am D
I said it oooh...
(Verse 2)
G
If you're my only friend
Can you stay up on my pain?
C D E
The memories and the smell of she remains in my memories
Am D G
Sitting down with cigarettes of ours...
(Chorus)
Am D
Take it easy for a little while
G D Em
You know he did everything good so far
Am D
Our fragmented love and cry
G Em
We suddenly turn into dust and die
Am D
I said it oooh...
G Em
Don't make it rains it's might for a little while
Am D
I said it oooh...
(Interlude)
G C Bm Am
G
(Chorus)
Am D
Take it easy for a little while
G D Em
You know he did everything good so far
Am D
Our fragmented love and cry
G Em
We suddenly turn into dust and die
Am D
I said it oooh...
G Em
Don't make it rains it's might for a little while
Am D
I said it oooh...
