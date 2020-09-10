Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cigarettes Of Ours Ardhito Pramono, Take it Easy for a Little While

Berikut, lirik lagu Cigarettes Of Ours dan kunci gitar Cigarettes Of Ours atau chord gitar Cigarettes Of Ours yang dipopulerkan Ardhito Pramono.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Cigarettes Of Ours, yang dipopulerkan Ardhito Pramono.

G
I'm sitting by the door and ready to explore
C Bm
The feelings I have when you passed that store

Am
Watch you look older
D G
Sitting down with cigarettes of ours

G
Why'd you given all your money?
For such a precious story
C Bm
My life is treated usual good then goodbye

E
To our memories
C D G
Sitting down with cigarettes of ours

(Chorus)

Am D
Take it easy for a little while
G D Em
You know he did everything good so far

Am D
Our fragmented love and cry
G Em
We suddenly turn into dust and die

Am D
I said it oooh...

(Verse 2)

G
If you're my only friend
Can you stay up on my pain?

C D E
The memories and the smell of she remains in my memories
Am D G
Sitting down with cigarettes of ours...

(Chorus)

Am D
Take it easy for a little while
G D Em
You know he did everything good so far

Am D
Our fragmented love and cry
G Em
We suddenly turn into dust and die

Am D
I said it oooh...
G Em
Don't make it rains it's might for a little while

Am D
I said it oooh...

(Interlude)

G C Bm Am
G
(Chorus)

Am D
Take it easy for a little while
G D Em
You know he did everything good so far

Am D
Our fragmented love and cry
G Em
We suddenly turn into dust and die

Am D
I said it oooh...
G Em
Don't make it rains it's might for a little while
Am D
I said it oooh...

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
