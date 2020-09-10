Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cigarettes Of Ours Ardhito Pramono, Take it Easy for a Little While

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Cigarettes Of Ours, yang dipopulerkan Ardhito Pramono.

G

I'm sitting by the door and ready to explore

C Bm

The feelings I have when you passed that store

Am

Watch you look older

D G

Sitting down with cigarettes of ours

G

Why'd you given all your money?

For such a precious story

C Bm

My life is treated usual good then goodbye

E

To our memories

C D G

Sitting down with cigarettes of ours

(Chorus)

Am D

Take it easy for a little while

G D Em

You know he did everything good so far

Am D

Our fragmented love and cry

G Em

We suddenly turn into dust and die

Am D

I said it oooh...

(Verse 2)

G

If you're my only friend

Can you stay up on my pain?

C D E

The memories and the smell of she remains in my memories

Am D G

Sitting down with cigarettes of ours...

(Chorus)

Am D

Take it easy for a little while

G D Em

You know he did everything good so far

Am D

Our fragmented love and cry

G Em

We suddenly turn into dust and die

Am D

I said it oooh...

G Em

Don't make it rains it's might for a little while

Am D

I said it oooh...

(Interlude)

G C Bm Am

G

(Chorus)

Am D

Take it easy for a little while

G D Em

You know he did everything good so far

Am D

Our fragmented love and cry

G Em

We suddenly turn into dust and die

Am D

I said it oooh...

G Em

Don't make it rains it's might for a little while

Am D

I said it oooh...

