Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Everytime Britney Spears, I Guess I Need You, Baby

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Everytime, yang dipopulerkan Britney Spears.

**

C G C Am

C G

Notice me

C Am

Take my hand

C G

Why are we

C Am

Strangers When

Em C

Our love was strong

Em F (G)

Why carry on without me?

* Reff

C G Am

Everytime I try to fly I fall

Em F

Without my wings I feel so small

G

I guess I need you, baby

C G Am

And everytime I see you in my dreams

Em F

I see your face; it's haunting me

G

I guess I need you, baby.

**

I'll make believe

That you are here

It's the only way

I see clear

What have I done?

You seem to move on easy

* Reff

C G Am

Everytime I try to fly I fall

Em F

Without my wings I feel so small

G

I guess I need you, baby

C G Am

And everytime I see you in my dreams

Em F

I see your face; it's haunting me

G

I guess I need you, baby.