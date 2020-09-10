Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Real To Me Brian McFadden, Hotel Lobby to The Aeroplane
Berikut, lirik lagu Real To Me dan kunci gitar Real To Me atau chord gitar Real To Me, yang dipopulerkan Brian McFadden.
**
Cm / Eb / Bb / Fm
Cm / Eb / Bb / Fm
Cm Eb Bb Fm
Showbiz dinners and a free champagne
Cm Eb Bb Fm
Men in suits who think they know it all
Cm Eb Bb Fm
No one knows me, but they know my name
Ab [Gsus4] G
That's not real to me
Cm Eb Bb Fm
Hotel lobby to the aeroplane
Cm Eb Bb Fm Cm
Another country but they start to look the same
Cm Eb Bb Fm
Watch the world behind a windowpane
Ab [Gsus4] G
That's not real to me
* Reff
Cm Bb Ab Eb [Gm] Cm
When I see my babies run
Cm Bb Ab Eb [Gm] Cm
When all the madness has been and gone
Cm Bb Ab Eb
I raise my family and live in peace
Bb Ab Eb
Now that's what real to me, real to me
Cm Eb Bb Fm
Dying flowers in a dressing room
Cm Eb Bb Fm Cm
A dangerous time to let your head make up its own mind
Cm Eb Bb Fm
Got me thinking about the spirits flown
Ab [Gsus4] G
That's not real to me
* Reff
