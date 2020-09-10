Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Real To Me Brian McFadden, Hotel Lobby to The Aeroplane

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Real To Me Brian McFadden

Berikut, lirik lagu Real To Me dan kunci gitar Real To Me atau chord gitar Real To Me, yang dipopulerkan Brian McFadden.

Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Real To Me, yang dipopulerkan Brian McFadden.

**

Cm / Eb / Bb / Fm

Cm / Eb / Bb / Fm

Cm      Eb            Bb       Fm
Showbiz dinners and a free champagne
Cm     Eb                   Bb      Fm
Men in suits who think they know it all
Cm     Eb                 Bb      Fm
No one knows me, but they know my name
Ab                 [Gsus4]  G
That's not real to me

Cm    Eb           Bb  Fm
Hotel lobby to the aeroplane
Cm      Eb               Bb       Fm       Cm
Another country but they start to look the same
Cm        Eb             Bb    Fm
Watch the world behind a windowpane
Ab                 [Gsus4]  G
That's not real to me

* Reff

Cm     Bb     Ab     Eb [Gm] Cm
When I see my babies run
Cm           Bb          Ab       Eb [Gm] Cm
When all the madness has been and gone
Cm         Bb         Ab      Eb
I raise my family and live in peace
    Bb                  Ab          Eb
Now that's what real to me, real to me

Cm    Eb           Bb       Fm
Dying flowers in a dressing room
Cm          Eb               Bb        Fm         Cm
A dangerous time to let your head make up its own mind
Cm     Eb                 Bb      Fm
Got me thinking about the spirits flown
Ab                 [Gsus4]  G
That's not real to me

* Reff

Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
