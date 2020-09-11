Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Don't You Remember Adele, When Will I see You Again?

Lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Don't You Remember, yang dipopulerkan Adele.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Apakah anda pendengan sekaligus penikmat lagu-lagu Adele? Yuk simak, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Don't You Remember, yang dipopulerkan Adele.

Intro: Dsus4  D 

D                    G
When will I see you again?
              Bm
You left with no goodbye
      D               G
Not a single word was said
   D             D/F#     G
No final kiss to seal any sins
      Bm             D             G 
I had no idea of the state we were in

[*]
                A
I know I have a fickle heart
      A
And a bitterness
      Bm
And a wandering eye
      F#              A
And a heaviness in my head

Reff:
                D      Dmaj7  G 
But don't you remember?
            Em     Asus4  A  D
Don't you remember?
    G                D  F madd6    G
The reason you loved me          before
                 Em  Asus4  A    D
Baby please remember me     once more

D                                       G
When was the last time that you thought of me?
               Bm        D                  G
Or have you completely erased me from your memory?
        D           F madd6      G
I often think about where I went wrong
           Bm  D             G
The more I do     the less I know

Kembali ke [*], Reff

Bb                    F
Gave you the space so you could breathe
          C                        G
I kept my distance so you would be free
   Bb                       Dm
In hope that you'd find the missing piece
   Em                Asus4   A
To bring you back to me

                E      G madd6  A 
Why don't you remember?
            F#m     Bsus4  B  E
Don't you remember?
    A                E  G madd6    A
The reason you loved me          before
                 F#m  Bsus4  B    A
Baby please remember  me     once more
E                    A
When will I see you again?

