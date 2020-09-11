Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Don't You Remember Adele, When Will I see You Again?

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Apakah anda pendengan sekaligus penikmat lagu-lagu Adele? Yuk simak, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Don't You Remember, yang dipopulerkan Adele.

Intro: Dsus4 D

D G

When will I see you again?

Bm

You left with no goodbye

D G

Not a single word was said

D D/F# G

No final kiss to seal any sins

Bm D G

I had no idea of the state we were in

[*]

A

I know I have a fickle heart

A

And a bitterness

Bm

And a wandering eye

F# A

And a heaviness in my head

Reff:

D Dmaj7 G

But don't you remember?

Em Asus4 A D

Don't you remember?

G D F madd6 G

The reason you loved me before

Em Asus4 A D

Baby please remember me once more

D G

When was the last time that you thought of me?

Bm D G

Or have you completely erased me from your memory?

D F madd6 G

I often think about where I went wrong

Bm D G

The more I do the less I know

Kembali ke [*], Reff

Bb F

Gave you the space so you could breathe

C G

I kept my distance so you would be free

Bb Dm

In hope that you'd find the missing piece

Em Asus4 A

To bring you back to me

E G madd6 A

Why don't you remember?

F#m Bsus4 B E

Don't you remember?

A E G madd6 A

The reason you loved me before

F#m Bsus4 B A

Baby please remember me once more

E A

When will I see you again?

(*)

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)