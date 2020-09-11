Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Don't You Remember Adele, When Will I see You Again?
Lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Don't You Remember, yang dipopulerkan Adele.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Apakah anda pendengan sekaligus penikmat lagu-lagu Adele? Yuk simak, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Don't You Remember, yang dipopulerkan Adele.
Intro: Dsus4 D
D G
When will I see you again?
Bm
You left with no goodbye
D G
Not a single word was said
D D/F# G
No final kiss to seal any sins
Bm D G
I had no idea of the state we were in
[*]
A
I know I have a fickle heart
A
And a bitterness
Bm
And a wandering eye
F# A
And a heaviness in my head
Reff:
D Dmaj7 G
But don't you remember?
Em Asus4 A D
Don't you remember?
G D F madd6 G
The reason you loved me before
Em Asus4 A D
Baby please remember me once more
D G
When was the last time that you thought of me?
Bm D G
Or have you completely erased me from your memory?
D F madd6 G
I often think about where I went wrong
Bm D G
The more I do the less I know
Kembali ke [*], Reff
Bb F
Gave you the space so you could breathe
C G
I kept my distance so you would be free
Bb Dm
In hope that you'd find the missing piece
Em Asus4 A
To bring you back to me
E G madd6 A
Why don't you remember?
F#m Bsus4 B E
Don't you remember?
A E G madd6 A
The reason you loved me before
F#m Bsus4 B A
Baby please remember me once more
E A
When will I see you again?
(*)
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
