Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Perfect Simple Plan, Cuz We Lost It All Nothing Lasts Forever

Berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Perfect, yang dipopulerkan Simple Plan.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simple Plan merupakan band pop punk kenamaan asal Kanada, berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Perfect, yang dipopulerkan Simple Plan.

**

D
Hey dad look at me
A
Think back and talk to me
      Em                   G
Did I grow up according to plan?
            D                        A
And do you think I'm wasting my time doing things I wanna do?
      Em                            G
But it hurts when you disapprove all along

        Em
And now I try hard to make it
G                       D
I just want to make you    proud
    Em                             G
I'm never gonna be good enough for you
I can't pretend that

     A
I'm alright
    G
And you can't change me

* Reff
        D
'Cuz we lost it all
        A
Nothing lasts forever
     Em
I'm sorry
 Em       G
I can't be perfect

          D
Now it's just too late and
   A
We can't go back
    Em
I'm sorry
   Em       G
I can't be perfect

D
I try not to think
A
About the pain I feel inside
        Em                     G
Did you know you used to be my hero?
        D
All the days you spent with me

A
Now seem so far away
       Em                       G
And it feels like you don't care anymore

        Em
And now I try hard to make it
G                       D
I just want to make you    proud
    Em                             G
I'm never gonna be good enough for you
                      A
I can't stand another fight
    G
And nothing's alright

*  Reff
D                          A
Nothing's gonna change the things that you said*
Em                       G
Nothing's gonna make this right again**
D
Please don't turn your back
 A
I can't believe it's hard
        Em
Just to talk to you
              G
But you don't understand 

(*)

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
