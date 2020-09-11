Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Perfect Simple Plan, Cuz We Lost It All Nothing Lasts Forever
Berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Perfect, yang dipopulerkan Simple Plan.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simple Plan merupakan band pop punk kenamaan asal Kanada, berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Perfect, yang dipopulerkan Simple Plan.
**
D
Hey dad look at me
A
Think back and talk to me
Em G
Did I grow up according to plan?
D A
And do you think I'm wasting my time doing things I wanna do?
Em G
But it hurts when you disapprove all along
Em
And now I try hard to make it
G D
I just want to make you proud
Em G
I'm never gonna be good enough for you
I can't pretend that
A
I'm alright
G
And you can't change me
* Reff
D
'Cuz we lost it all
A
Nothing lasts forever
Em
I'm sorry
Em G
I can't be perfect
D
Now it's just too late and
A
We can't go back
Em
I'm sorry
Em G
I can't be perfect
D
I try not to think
A
About the pain I feel inside
Em G
Did you know you used to be my hero?
D
All the days you spent with me
A
Now seem so far away
Em G
And it feels like you don't care anymore
Em
And now I try hard to make it
G D
I just want to make you proud
Em G
I'm never gonna be good enough for you
A
I can't stand another fight
G
And nothing's alright
* Reff
D A
Nothing's gonna change the things that you said*
Em G
Nothing's gonna make this right again**
D
Please don't turn your back
A
I can't believe it's hard
Em
Just to talk to you
G
But you don't understand
(*)
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
