Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Perfect Simple Plan, Cuz We Lost It All Nothing Lasts Forever

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simple Plan merupakan band pop punk kenamaan asal Kanada, berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Perfect, yang dipopulerkan Simple Plan.

**

D

Hey dad look at me

A

Think back and talk to me

Em G

Did I grow up according to plan?

D A

And do you think I'm wasting my time doing things I wanna do?

Em G

But it hurts when you disapprove all along

Em

And now I try hard to make it

G D

I just want to make you proud

Em G

I'm never gonna be good enough for you

I can't pretend that

A

I'm alright

G

And you can't change me

* Reff

D

'Cuz we lost it all

A

Nothing lasts forever

Em

I'm sorry

Em G

I can't be perfect

D

Now it's just too late and

A

We can't go back

Em

I'm sorry

Em G

I can't be perfect

D

I try not to think

A

About the pain I feel inside

Em G

Did you know you used to be my hero?

D

All the days you spent with me

A

Now seem so far away

Em G

And it feels like you don't care anymore

Em

And now I try hard to make it

G D

I just want to make you proud

Em G

I'm never gonna be good enough for you

A

I can't stand another fight

G

And nothing's alright

* Reff

D A

Nothing's gonna change the things that you said*

Em G

Nothing's gonna make this right again**

D

Please don't turn your back

A

I can't believe it's hard

Em

Just to talk to you

G

But you don't understand

(*)

