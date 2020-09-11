Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Rolling in The Deep Adele, We Could Have Had It All Rolling in The Deep

Chord Gitar
Yuk simak, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Rolling in the Deep, yang dipopulerkan Adele.
Yuk simak, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Rolling in the Deep, yang dipopulerkan Adele.
[INTRO]
Cm 2x
Cm Gm
There's a fire starting in my heart
Bb Gm Bb
Reaching a fever pitch and it's bringing me out the dark
Cm Gm
Finally I can see you crystal clear
Bb Gm Bb
Go ahead and sell me out and a I'll lay your shit bare
Cm Gm
See how I'll leave with every piece of you
Bb Gm Bb
Don't underestimate the things that I will do
Cm Gm
There's a fire starting in my heart
Bb Gm Bb
Reaching a fever pitch and it's bringing me out the dark
G# Bb Gm
The scars of your love remind me of us
G#
They keep me thinking that we almost had it all
G# Bb Gm
The scars of your love they leave me breathless
G G7
I can't help feeling
[REFF]
Cm Bb
We could have had it all
(You're gonna wish you never had met me)
G# Bb
Rolling in the deep
(Tears are gonna fall rolling in the deep)
Cm Bb
You had my heart inside of your hand
(You're gonna wish you never had met me)
G# Bb
And you played it to the beat
(Tears are gonna fall rolling in the deep)
Cm Gm
Baby I have no story to be told
Bb Gm Bb
But I've heard one on you and I'm gonna make your head burn
Cm Gm
Think of me in the depths of your despair
Bb Gm Bb
Make a home down there as mine sure won't be shared
G# Bb Gm
The scars of your love remind me of us
G#
They keep me thinking that we almost had it all
G# A# Gm
The scars of your love they leave me breathless
G
I can't help feeling
[REFF]
Cm Bb
We could have had it all
(You're gonna wish you never had met me)
G# Bb
Rolling in the deep
(Tears are gonna fall rolling in the deep)
Cm Bb
You had my heart inside of your hand
(You're gonna wish you never had met me)
G# Bb
And you played it to the beat
(Tears are gonna fall rolling in the deep)
Cm Bb
We could have had it all
G# Bb
Rolling in the deep
G#
You had my heart inside of your hand
Bb
And you played it to the beat
