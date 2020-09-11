Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Rolling in The Deep Adele, We Could Have Had It All Rolling in The Deep

Yuk simak, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Rolling in the Deep, yang dipopulerkan Adele.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Rolling in The Deep Adele, We Could Have Had It All Rolling in The Deep
AFP
Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Rolling in the Deep Adele, We Could Have Had It All Rolling In The Deep 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Apakah anda pendengan sekaligus penikmat lagu-lagu Adele? Yuk simak, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Rolling in the Deep, yang dipopulerkan Adele.

[INTRO]
Cm 2x

Cm             Gm
There's a fire starting in my heart
Bb                              Gm                  Bb
Reaching a fever pitch and it's bringing me out the dark
Cm             Gm
Finally I can see you crystal clear
Bb                         Gm                       Bb
Go ahead and sell me out and a I'll lay your shit bare

Cm                      Gm
See how I'll leave with every piece of you 
Bb                      Gm                  Bb
Don't underestimate the things that I will do
Cm             Gm
There's a fire starting in my heart
Bb                              Gm                     Bb
Reaching a fever pitch and it's bringing me out the dark

G#            Bb                 Gm
The scars of your love remind me of us
             G#
They keep me thinking that we almost had it all
G#           Bb                        Gm
The scars of your love they leave me breathless 
             G     G7
I can't help feeling

[REFF]
                     Cm   Bb
We could have had it all
(You're gonna wish you never had met me)
                 G#  Bb
Rolling in the deep
(Tears are gonna fall rolling in the deep)
                   Cm           Bb
You had my heart inside of your hand
(You're gonna wish you never had met me)
        G#                    Bb
And you played it to the beat
(Tears are gonna fall rolling in the deep)

Cm              Gm
Baby I have no story to be told
Bb                                Gm                    Bb
But I've heard one on you and I'm gonna make your head burn
Cm                 Gm
Think of me in the depths of your despair
Bb                             Gm                  Bb
Make a home down there as mine sure won't be shared

G#            Bb                 Gm
The scars of your love remind me of us
             G#
They keep me thinking that we almost had it all
G#           A#                        Gm
The scars of your love they leave me breathless 
             G
I can't help feeling

[REFF]
                     Cm   Bb
We could have had it all
(You're gonna wish you never had met me)
                 G#  Bb
Rolling in the deep
(Tears are gonna fall rolling in the deep)
                   Cm           Bb
You had my heart inside of your hand
(You're gonna wish you never had met me)
        G#                    Bb
And you played it to the beat
(Tears are gonna fall rolling in the deep)

                     Cm   Bb
We could have had it all
                 G#  Bb
Rolling in the deep
                   G#            
You had my heart inside of your hand
        Bb
And you played it to the beat

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
