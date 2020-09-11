Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Rolling in the Deep Adele, We Could Have Had It All Rolling In The Deep

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Apakah anda pendengan sekaligus penikmat lagu-lagu Adele? Yuk simak, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Rolling in the Deep, yang dipopulerkan Adele.

[INTRO]

Cm 2x

Cm Gm

There's a fire starting in my heart

Bb Gm Bb

Reaching a fever pitch and it's bringing me out the dark

Cm Gm

Finally I can see you crystal clear

Bb Gm Bb

Go ahead and sell me out and a I'll lay your shit bare

Cm Gm

See how I'll leave with every piece of you

Bb Gm Bb

Don't underestimate the things that I will do

Cm Gm

There's a fire starting in my heart

Bb Gm Bb

Reaching a fever pitch and it's bringing me out the dark

G# Bb Gm

The scars of your love remind me of us

G#

They keep me thinking that we almost had it all

G# Bb Gm

The scars of your love they leave me breathless

G G7

I can't help feeling

[REFF]

Cm Bb

We could have had it all

(You're gonna wish you never had met me)

G# Bb

Rolling in the deep

(Tears are gonna fall rolling in the deep)

Cm Bb

You had my heart inside of your hand

(You're gonna wish you never had met me)

G# Bb

And you played it to the beat

(Tears are gonna fall rolling in the deep)

Cm Gm

Baby I have no story to be told

Bb Gm Bb

But I've heard one on you and I'm gonna make your head burn

Cm Gm

Think of me in the depths of your despair

Bb Gm Bb

Make a home down there as mine sure won't be shared

G# Bb Gm

The scars of your love remind me of us

G#

They keep me thinking that we almost had it all

G# A# Gm

The scars of your love they leave me breathless

G

I can't help feeling

[REFF]

Cm Bb

We could have had it all

(You're gonna wish you never had met me)

G# Bb

Rolling in the deep

(Tears are gonna fall rolling in the deep)

Cm Bb

You had my heart inside of your hand

(You're gonna wish you never had met me)

G# Bb

And you played it to the beat

(Tears are gonna fall rolling in the deep)

Cm Bb

We could have had it all

G# Bb

Rolling in the deep

G#

You had my heart inside of your hand

Bb

And you played it to the beat