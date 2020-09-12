Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Summertime Sadness Lana Del Rey, I Just Wanted You to Know

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lana Del Rey adalah salah satu penyanyi pop wanita, yang memiliki paras cantik.

Berikut adalah lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Summertime Sadness, yang dipopulerkan Lana Del Rey.

A C#m B F#m x2

A C#m

Kiss me hard before you go

B F#m

Summertime sadness

A C#m

I just wanted you to know

B F#m

That baby, you're the best

A C#m

I got my red dress on tonight

B F#m

Dancing in the dark in the pale moonlight

A C#m

Got my hair up real big beauty queen style

B F#m

High heels off, I'm feeling alive

A C#m

Oh, my God, I feel it in the air

B F#m

Telephone wires above are sizzling like a snare

A C#m

Honey I'm on fire, I feel it everywhere

B F#m

Nothing scares me any more

A C#m

Kiss me hard before you go

B F#m

Summertime sadness

A C#m

I just wanted you to know

B F#m

That baby, you're the best

A C#m

I've got that summertime, summertime sadness

B F#m

S-s-summertime, summertime sadness

A C#m

Got that summertime, summertime sadness

B F#m

Oh, oh oh

A C#m

I'm feelin' electric tonight

B F#m

Cruising down the coast goin' 'bout 99

A C#m

Got my bad baby by my heavenly side

B F#m

I know if I go, I'll die happy tonight

A C#m

Oh, my God, I feel it in the air

B F#m

Telephone wires above are sizzling like a snare

A C#m

Honey I'm on fire, I feel it everywhere

B F#m

Nothing scares me any more