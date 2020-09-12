Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Summertime Sadness Lana Del Rey, I Just Wanted You to Know

Simak, lirik lagu Summertime Sadness dan kunci gitar Summertime Sadness atau chord gitar Summertime Sadness, yang dipopulerkan Lana Del Rey.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lana Del Rey adalah salah satu penyanyi pop wanita, yang memiliki paras cantik.

Berikut adalah lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Summertime Sadness, yang dipopulerkan Lana Del Rey.

A C#m B F#m x2

A                       C#m
Kiss me hard before you go
B               F#m
Summertime sadness
A                      C#m
I just wanted you to know
B                      F#m
That baby, you're the best

         A             C#m
I got my red dress on tonight
                B                   F#m
Dancing in the dark in the pale moonlight
               A                      C#m
Got my hair up real big beauty queen style
           B                 F#m
High heels off, I'm feeling alive

A              C#m
Oh, my God, I feel it in the air
           B               F#m
Telephone wires above are sizzling like a snare
       A              C#m
Honey I'm on fire, I feel it everywhere
        B              F#m
Nothing scares me any more

A                       C#m
Kiss me hard before you go
B              F#m
Summertime sadness
A                      C#m
I just wanted you to know
B                     F#m
That baby, you're the best

A                         C#m
I've got that summertime, summertime sadness
B               F#m
S-s-summertime, summertime sadness
A                    C#m
Got that summertime, summertime sadness
B        F#m
Oh, oh oh

             A          C#m
I'm feelin' electric tonight
                  B                  F#m
Cruising down the coast goin' 'bout 99
           A                     C#m
Got my bad baby by my heavenly side
            B                    F#m
I know if I go, I'll die happy tonight

A              C#m
Oh, my God, I feel it in the air
           B              F#m
Telephone wires above are sizzling like a snare
      A                C#m
Honey I'm on fire, I feel it everywhere
        B              F#m
Nothing scares me any more

