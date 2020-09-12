Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Summertime Sadness Lana Del Rey, I Just Wanted You to Know
Simak, lirik lagu Summertime Sadness dan kunci gitar Summertime Sadness atau chord gitar Summertime Sadness, yang dipopulerkan Lana Del Rey.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lana Del Rey adalah salah satu penyanyi pop wanita, yang memiliki paras cantik.
Berikut adalah lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Summertime Sadness, yang dipopulerkan Lana Del Rey.
A C#m B F#m x2
A C#m
Kiss me hard before you go
B F#m
Summertime sadness
A C#m
I just wanted you to know
B F#m
That baby, you're the best
A C#m
I got my red dress on tonight
B F#m
Dancing in the dark in the pale moonlight
A C#m
Got my hair up real big beauty queen style
B F#m
High heels off, I'm feeling alive
A C#m
Oh, my God, I feel it in the air
B F#m
Telephone wires above are sizzling like a snare
A C#m
Honey I'm on fire, I feel it everywhere
B F#m
Nothing scares me any more
A C#m
Kiss me hard before you go
B F#m
Summertime sadness
A C#m
I just wanted you to know
B F#m
That baby, you're the best
A C#m
I've got that summertime, summertime sadness
B F#m
S-s-summertime, summertime sadness
A C#m
Got that summertime, summertime sadness
B F#m
Oh, oh oh
A C#m
I'm feelin' electric tonight
B F#m
Cruising down the coast goin' 'bout 99
A C#m
Got my bad baby by my heavenly side
B F#m
I know if I go, I'll die happy tonight
A C#m
Oh, my God, I feel it in the air
B F#m
Telephone wires above are sizzling like a snare
A C#m
Honey I'm on fire, I feel it everywhere
B F#m
Nothing scares me any more