Download Lagu
Download Lagu Ice Cream BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez, Lirik Lagu Ice Cream
Berikut download lagu Ice Cream MP3 dinyanyikan BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez, serta lirik lagu Ice Cream.
YouTube
Ilustrasi. Download Lagu Ice Cream BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez, Lirik Lagu Ice Cream
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – BLACKPINK sebagai sebuah grup penyanyi perempuan Korsel melakukan kolaborasi bersama Selena Gomez, berikut download lagu Ice Cream MP3 dinyanyikan BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez, serta lirik lagu Ice Cream.
Hangul
[Song 1: Selena Gomez, Lisa, Jennie]
Come a little closer 'cause you lookin' thirsty
I'ma make it better, sip it like a Slurpee
Snow cone chilly, get it free like Willy (Oh)
In the jeans like Billie, you be poppin' like a wheelie
Even in the sun, you know I keep it icy
You could take a lick, but it's too cold to bite me (Haha)
Brr, brr, frozen, you're the one been chosen
Play the part like Moses, keep it fresh like roses (Oh)
Berita Terkait :#Download Lagu
|Download Lagu Dynamite BTS, Lirik Lagu Dynamite
|Download Lirik Lagu Dynamite BTS
|Download Lagu Berbeza Kasta Alwiansyah, Video Klip Berbeza Kasta Lagu Terpopuler 2020
|Download Lagu Semua Berlalu MP3 Luluk Darara, Video Klip Semua Berlalu Lagu Terpopuler 2020
|Download Lagu Led Zeppelin MP3 Full Album 20 Lagu Nonstop, Termasuk Lagu Stairway to Heaven
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung