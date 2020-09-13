Download Lagu Ice Cream BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez, Lirik Lagu Ice Cream

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – BLACKPINK sebagai sebuah grup penyanyi perempuan Korsel melakukan kolaborasi bersama Selena Gomez, berikut download lagu Ice Cream MP3 dinyanyikan BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez, serta lirik lagu Ice Cream.

Hangul

[Song 1: Selena Gomez, Lisa, Jennie]

Come a little closer 'cause you lookin' thirsty

I'ma make it better, sip it like a Slurpee

Snow cone chilly, get it free like Willy (Oh)

In the jeans like Billie, you be poppin' like a wheelie

Even in the sun, you know I keep it icy

You could take a lick, but it's too cold to bite me (Haha)

Brr, brr, frozen, you're the one been chosen

Play the part like Moses, keep it fresh like roses (Oh)