Ilustrasi. Download Lagu OK Not To Be OK Marshmello with Demi Lovato, Lirik Lagu OK Not To Be OK

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Marshmello kembali melakukan kolaborasi, kali ini dilakukan bersama Demi Lovato, download lagu OK Not To Be OK MP3 dinyanyikan Marshmello with Demi Lovato, serta lirik lagu OK Not To Be OK.

Lirik Lagu OK Not To Be OK

Feeling like a drop in the ocean

But don't nobody notice

Maybe it's all just in your head

Feeling like you're trapped in your own skin

And now your body's frozen

Broken down, you've got nothing left

When you're high on emotion

And you're losing your focus

And you feel too exhausted to pray

Don't get lost in the moment

Or give up when you're closest

All you need is somebody to say

It's okay not to be okay

It's okay not to be okay

When you're down and you feel ashamed

It's okay not to be okay

Feeling like you're lost in illusion

And lately you're secluded

Thinking you'll never get your chance

Feeling like you've got no solution

It's only 'cause you're human

No control, it's out of your hands

When you're high on emotion

And you're losing your focus

And you feel too exhausted to pray

Don't get lost in the moment

Or give up when you're closest

All you need is somebody to say

It's okay not to be okay

It's okay not to be okay

When you're down and you feel ashamed

It's okay not to be okay

When you're high on emotion

And you're losing your focus

And you feel too exhausted to pray (Aah)

Don't get lost in the moment

Or give up when you're closest

All you need is somebody to say

It's okay not to be okay (Ooh)

It's okay not to be okay (No, no, no)

When you're down and you feel ashamed

(When you feel ashamed)

It's okay not to be okay (No, no, no, no)

It's okay not to be okay

Berikut, Video Klip OK Not To Be OK Marshmello with Demi Lovato.

Link download lagu OK Not To Be OK Joox

Link download lagu OK Not To Be OK Spotify

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)