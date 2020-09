Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Words Bee Gees, You Think That I Don't Even Mean

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Words dan lirik lagu, yang dipopulerkan Bee Gees.

G

G

Smile an everlasting smile,

A

A smile could bring you near to me

D7

Don't ever let me find you gone

C G

'Cause that would bring a tear to me