Download Lagu Lose NIKI, Lirik Lagu Lose

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Nicole Zefanya atau NIKI adalah salah satu penyanyi asal Indonesia yang berhasil go internasional, bersama Rich Brian, yuk download lagu Lose MP3 dinyanyikan NIKI, serta lirik lagu Lose.

Lirik Lagu Lose

I will never know if you love me

Or my company, but I don't mind

Cause I ain't tryna be the one

Been through this a thousand times

I don't need a take your heart

You keep yours I'll keep mine

All I really know is when I'm lonely

I hate that I'm lonely

And that's why I let you in

And maybe in another life we fight all day, kiss all night

But I don't wanna break your heart, you keep yours I'll keep mine

I know

We know better so

We'd both better go

I don't need a reason

To keep on dreamin'

That we don't lose, yeah what's the use?

I don't need a reason

To keep on dreamin', oh

That we can win at anything at all

Am I the only one who sees right through this?

Yeah all this bullshit

Don't play me for no fool

Yeah you don't gotta lose your mind, every time I don't call

And I should never have to win your love

Then hate myself when I don't, oh, oh

Fickle as you are, that's exactly why I keep on running back

'Cause I'm brittle at the parts where I wish I were strong

And maybe when you need my help, I like myself when it's over

But later in the light, you go dark and rogue, and I need closure

And I know, whatever this is ain't love

So I'm goin'

I'm gonna let you go, let you go

I don't need a reason

To keep on dreamin'

That we dont lose, yeah what's the use?

I don't need a reason

To keep on dreamin'

That I can win this stupid thing called love

Berikut, Video Klip Lose NIKI.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)