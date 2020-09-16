Download Lagu
Download Lagu Lose NIKI, Lirik Lagu Lose
NIKI adalah penyanyi asal Indonesia yang berhasil go internasional, bersama Rich Brian, download lagu Lose MP3 dinyanyikan NIKI, lirik lagu Lose.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Nicole Zefanya atau NIKI adalah salah satu penyanyi asal Indonesia yang berhasil go internasional, bersama Rich Brian, yuk download lagu Lose MP3 dinyanyikan NIKI, serta lirik lagu Lose.
Lirik Lagu Lose
I will never know if you love me
Or my company, but I don't mind
Cause I ain't tryna be the one
Been through this a thousand times
I don't need a take your heart
You keep yours I'll keep mine
All I really know is when I'm lonely
I hate that I'm lonely
And that's why I let you in
And maybe in another life we fight all day, kiss all night
But I don't wanna break your heart, you keep yours I'll keep mine
I know
We know better so
We'd both better go
I don't need a reason
To keep on dreamin'
That we don't lose, yeah what's the use?
I don't need a reason
To keep on dreamin', oh
That we can win at anything at all
Am I the only one who sees right through this?
Yeah all this bullshit
Don't play me for no fool
Yeah you don't gotta lose your mind, every time I don't call
And I should never have to win your love
Then hate myself when I don't, oh, oh
Fickle as you are, that's exactly why I keep on running back
'Cause I'm brittle at the parts where I wish I were strong
And maybe when you need my help, I like myself when it's over
But later in the light, you go dark and rogue, and I need closure
And I know, whatever this is ain't love
So I'm goin'
I'm gonna let you go, let you go
I don't need a reason
To keep on dreamin'
That we dont lose, yeah what's the use?
I don't need a reason
To keep on dreamin'
That I can win this stupid thing called love
Berikut, Video Klip Lose NIKI.
Link download lagu Lose Joox
Link download lagu Lose Spotify
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)