Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cigarettes Of Ours Ardhito Pramono, Watch You Look Older
Berikut, lirik lagu Cigarettes Of Ours dan kunci gitar Cigarettes Of Ours atau chord gitar Cigarettes Of Ours yang dipopulerkan Ardhito Pramono.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Cigarettes Of Ours, yang dipopulerkan Ardhito Pramono.
G
I'm sitting by the door and ready to explore
C Bm
The feelings I have when you passed that store
Am
Watch you look older
D G
Sitting down with cigarettes of ours
G
Why'd you given all your money?
For such a precious story
C Bm
My life is treated usual good then goodbye
E
To our memories
C D G
Sitting down with cigarettes of ours
(Chorus)
Am D
Take it easy for a little while
G D Em
You know he did everything good so far
Am D
Our fragmented love and cry
G Em
We suddenly turn into dust and die
Am D
I said it oooh...
(Verse 2)
G
If you're my only friend
Can you stay up on my pain?
C D E
The memories and the smell of she remains in my memories
Am D G
Sitting down with cigarettes of ours...
(Chorus)
Am D
Take it easy for a little while
G D Em
You know he did everything good so far
Am D
Our fragmented love and cry
G Em
We suddenly turn into dust and die
Am D
I said it oooh...
G Em
Don't make it rains it's might for a little while
Am D
I said it oooh...
(Interlude)
G C Bm Am
G
(Chorus)
Am D
Take it easy for a little while
G D Em
You know he did everything good so far
Am D
Our fragmented love and cry
G Em
We suddenly turn into dust and die
Am D
I said it oooh...
G Em
Don't make it rains it's might for a little while
Am D
I said it oooh...
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)
