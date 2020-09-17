Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cigarettes Of Ours Ardhito Pramono, Watch You Look Older

Berikut, lirik lagu Cigarettes Of Ours dan kunci gitar Cigarettes Of Ours atau chord gitar Cigarettes Of Ours yang dipopulerkan Ardhito Pramono.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cigarettes Of Ours Ardhito Pramono, Watch You Look Older
youtube.com
Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cigarettes Of Ours Ardhito Pramono. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Cigarettes Of Ours, yang dipopulerkan Ardhito Pramono.

G
I'm sitting by the door and ready to explore
C Bm
The feelings I have when you passed that store

Am
Watch you look older
D G
Sitting down with cigarettes of ours

G
Why'd you given all your money?
For such a precious story
C Bm
My life is treated usual good then goodbye

E
To our memories
C D G
Sitting down with cigarettes of ours

(Chorus)

Am D
Take it easy for a little while
G D Em
You know he did everything good so far

Am D
Our fragmented love and cry
G Em
We suddenly turn into dust and die

Am D
I said it oooh...

(Verse 2)

G
If you're my only friend
Can you stay up on my pain?

C D E
The memories and the smell of she remains in my memories
Am D G
Sitting down with cigarettes of ours...

(Chorus)

Am D
Take it easy for a little while
G D Em
You know he did everything good so far

Am D
Our fragmented love and cry
G Em
We suddenly turn into dust and die

Am D
I said it oooh...
G Em
Don't make it rains it's might for a little while

Am D
I said it oooh...

(Interlude)

G C Bm Am
G
(Chorus)

Am D
Take it easy for a little while
G D Em
You know he did everything good so far

Am D
Our fragmented love and cry
G Em
We suddenly turn into dust and die

Am D
I said it oooh...
G Em
Don't make it rains it's might for a little while
Am D
I said it oooh...

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)

Tags
Chord Gitar Cigarettes of Ours
Ardhito Pramono
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan