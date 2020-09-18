Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Annies Song John Denver, Let Me Drown in Your Laughter
Berikut, lirik lagu Annies Song dan kunci gitar Annies Song atau chord gitar Annies Song yang dipopulerkan John Denver.

[Intro]
D Dsus4 D Dsus2 D Dmaj7 D6
[Verse]
D G A Bm G D F#m Bm
You fill up my senses like a night in the forest,
A G F#m Em G A Asus4 A
Like the mountains in springtime, like a walk in the rain,
Asus4 G A Bm G D F#m Bm
Like a storm in the desert, like a sleepy blue ocean.
A G F#m Em A7 D Dsus4 D
You fill up my senses. Come fill me again.
[Chorus]
Dsus4 G A Bm G D F#m Bm
Come let me love you. Let me give my life to you.
A G F#m Em G A A6 A7
Let me drown in your laughter. Let me die in your arms.
Asus4 G A Bm G D F#m Bm
Let me lay down beside you. Let me always be with you.
A G F#m Em A7 D Dsus4 D
Come let me love you. Come love me again.
[Bridge]
Dsus4 G A Bm G D F#m Bm
(Instrumental)
A G F#m Em G A A6 A7
(Instrumental)
Asus4 G A Bm G D F#m Bm
(Instrumental) Let me give my life to you.
A G F#m Em A7 D Dsus4 D
Come let me love you. Come love me again.
[Verse]
D Dsus4 G A Bm G D F#m Bm
You fill up my senses like a night in the forest,
A G F#m Em G A A6 A7
Like the mountains in springtime, like a walk in the rain,
Asus4 G A Bm D F#m Bm
Like a storm in the desert, like a sleepy blue ocean.
A G F#m Em A7 D Dsus4 D Dsus4 D Dsus4 D
You fill up my senses. Come fill me again.
