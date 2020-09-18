Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Annies Song John Denver, Let Me Drown in Your Laughter

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Annies Song John Denver

Berikut, lirik lagu Annies Song dan kunci gitar Annies Song atau chord gitar Annies Song yang dipopulerkan John Denver.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Annies Song, yang dipopulerkan John Denver.

[Intro]

D Dsus4 D Dsus2 D Dmaj7 D6

[Verse]

D G A Bm G D F#m Bm

You fill up my senses like a night in the forest,

A G F#m Em G A Asus4 A

Like the mountains in springtime, like a walk in the rain,

Asus4 G A Bm G D F#m Bm

Like a storm in the desert, like a sleepy blue ocean.

A G F#m Em A7 D Dsus4 D

You fill up my senses. Come fill me again.

[Chorus]

Dsus4 G A Bm G D F#m Bm

Come let me love you. Let me give my life to you.

A G F#m Em G A A6 A7

Let me drown in your laughter. Let me die in your arms.

Asus4 G A Bm G D F#m Bm

Let me lay down beside you. Let me always be with you.

A G F#m Em A7 D Dsus4 D

Come let me love you. Come love me again.

[Bridge]

Dsus4 G A Bm G D F#m Bm

(Instrumental)

A G F#m Em G A A6 A7

(Instrumental)

Asus4 G A Bm G D F#m Bm

(Instrumental) Let me give my life to you.

A G F#m Em A7 D Dsus4 D

Come let me love you. Come love me again.

[Verse]

D Dsus4 G A Bm G D F#m Bm

You fill up my senses like a night in the forest,

A G F#m Em G A A6 A7

Like the mountains in springtime, like a walk in the rain,

Asus4 G A Bm D F#m Bm

Like a storm in the desert, like a sleepy blue ocean.

A G F#m Em A7 D Dsus4 D Dsus4 D Dsus4 D

You fill up my senses. Come fill me again.

