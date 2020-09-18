Download MP3 Lagu OK Not To Be OK Marshmello with Demi Lovato

Download Lagu
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Marshmello kembali melakukan kolaborasi, kali ini dilakukan bersama Demi Lovato, download lagu OK Not To Be OK MP3 dinyanyikan Marshmello with Demi Lovato, serta lirik lagu OK Not To Be OK.
Lirik Lagu OK Not To Be OK
Feeling like a drop in the ocean
But don't nobody notice
Maybe it's all just in your head
Feeling like you're trapped in your own skin
And now your body's frozen
Broken down, you've got nothing left
When you're high on emotion
And you're losing your focus
And you feel too exhausted to pray
Don't get lost in the moment
Or give up when you're closest
All you need is somebody to say
It's okay not to be okay
It's okay not to be okay
When you're down and you feel ashamed
It's okay not to be okay
Feeling like you're lost in illusion
And lately you're secluded
Thinking you'll never get your chance
Feeling like you've got no solution
It's only 'cause you're human
No control, it's out of your hands
When you're high on emotion
And you're losing your focus
And you feel too exhausted to pray
Don't get lost in the moment
Or give up when you're closest
All you need is somebody to say
It's okay not to be okay
It's okay not to be okay
When you're down and you feel ashamed
It's okay not to be okay
When you're high on emotion
And you're losing your focus
And you feel too exhausted to pray (Aah)
Don't get lost in the moment
Or give up when you're closest
All you need is somebody to say
It's okay not to be okay (Ooh)
It's okay not to be okay (No, no, no)
When you're down and you feel ashamed
(When you feel ashamed)
It's okay not to be okay (No, no, no, no)
It's okay not to be okay
Berikut, Video Klip OK Not To Be OK Marshmello with Demi Lovato.
