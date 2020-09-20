Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dancing with A Stranger Sam Smith, I Don't Wanna be Alone Tonight

Breaking News:

Berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Dancing With A Stranger, yang dipopulerkan Sam Smith.

AFP/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS
Ilustrasi. Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dancing with A Stranger Sam Smith. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lagu Dancing with A Stranger adalah single terbaru Sam Smith yang dirilis pada 2020.

Berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Dancing with A Stranger yang dipopulerkan Sam Smith.

[Intro]
C D Em G
Hmm, mhm

[Verse 1]
C
I don't wanna be alone tonight ('Lone tonight)
D Em
It's pretty clear that I'm not over you (Over you, over you)
G C
I'm still thinking 'bout the things you do (Things you do)
D Em G
So I don't want to be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight
C
Can you light the fire? (Light the fire, light the fire)
D Em
I need somebody who can take control (Take control)
G C
I know exactly what I need to do
D Em G
'Cause I don't wanna be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight

[Chorus]
C D
And look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new
Em G
Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger
C D
Look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new
Em G C
Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger
D Em G
Dancing with a stranger

[Verse 2]
C
I wasn't even going out tonight (Out tonight)
D Em
But, boy, I need to get you off of my mind (Off of my mind)
G C
I know exactly what I have to do
D Em G
I don't wanna be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight

[Chorus]
C D
And look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new
Em G
Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger
C D
Look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new
Em G C
Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger
D Em
Dancing with a stranger
G C
Dancing with a stranger
D Em G
Dancing, yeah, ooh

[Outro]
C D
Look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new (Ooh)
Em G
Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger
C D
Look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new
Em G
Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger
C D
I'm dancing, I'm dancing (Ooh)
Em G
I'm dancing, I'm dancing (Dancing with a stranger)
C D
I'm dancing, I'm dancing (Dancing with a stranger)
Em G
I'm dancing, I'm dancing (Dancing with a stranger)

Sam Smith
chord gitar Dancing with A Stranger
