Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dancing with A Stranger Sam Smith, I Don't Wanna be Alone Tonight

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lagu Dancing with A Stranger adalah single terbaru Sam Smith yang dirilis pada 2020.

Berikut lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Dancing with A Stranger yang dipopulerkan Sam Smith.

[Intro]

C D Em G

Hmm, mhm

[Verse 1]

C

I don't wanna be alone tonight ('Lone tonight)

D Em

It's pretty clear that I'm not over you (Over you, over you)

G C

I'm still thinking 'bout the things you do (Things you do)

D Em G

So I don't want to be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight

C

Can you light the fire? (Light the fire, light the fire)

D Em

I need somebody who can take control (Take control)

G C

I know exactly what I need to do

D Em G

'Cause I don't wanna be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight

[Chorus]

C D

And look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new

Em G

Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger

C D

Look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new

Em G C

Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger

D Em G

Dancing with a stranger

[Verse 2]

C

I wasn't even going out tonight (Out tonight)

D Em

But, boy, I need to get you off of my mind (Off of my mind)

G C

I know exactly what I have to do

D Em G

I don't wanna be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight

[Chorus]

C D

And look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new

Em G

Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger

C D

Look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new

Em G C

Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger

D Em

Dancing with a stranger

G C

Dancing with a stranger

D Em G

Dancing, yeah, ooh

[Outro]

C D

Look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new (Ooh)

Em G

Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger

C D

Look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new

Em G

Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger

C D

I'm dancing, I'm dancing (Ooh)

Em G

I'm dancing, I'm dancing (Dancing with a stranger)

C D

I'm dancing, I'm dancing (Dancing with a stranger)

Em G

I'm dancing, I'm dancing (Dancing with a stranger)